'Yeah, We've Noticed': Wendy's Fans React To The CEO's Admission About Quality

Wendy's has been having a tough go of it lately, but the company's leadership may finally be noticing the quality decline that fans have been seeing for years. The chain's new CEO Bob Wright has been tasked with righting the ship as Wendy's has been seriously struggling in 2026, and recently made news for falling to the position as the third-largest fast food burger chain behind Burger King, which happened after six straight quarters of declining same-store sales.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wright admitted that a big part of Wendy's recent decline has been due to compromising qualifying. "We have made some decisions around quality that were rooted in efficiency and cost savings," he said to WSJ. "We have let our value equation erode." And fans are not surprised to hear that at all.

Over on Reddit, Wendy's customers, or former customers, have been reacting to the new CEO's admission about quality. The top comment on the thread with thousands of upvotes simply states: "Yeah, we've noticed." One person responded, "Holding a 2025 Wendy's nugget was the first time I've been surprised by how light a nugget could be," while another complained about inconsistent execution, revealing, "I totally stopped eating at my local Wendy's after they served me a burger that was actually crunchy it was so overcooked." This decline has been especially brutal for Wendy's because it once differentiated itself on its quality compared to competitors like McDonald's. In fact its founding logo, featured on signs, is literally "Quality is Our Recipe."