'Yeah, We've Noticed': Wendy's Fans React To The CEO's Admission About Quality
Wendy's has been having a tough go of it lately, but the company's leadership may finally be noticing the quality decline that fans have been seeing for years. The chain's new CEO Bob Wright has been tasked with righting the ship as Wendy's has been seriously struggling in 2026, and recently made news for falling to the position as the third-largest fast food burger chain behind Burger King, which happened after six straight quarters of declining same-store sales.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wright admitted that a big part of Wendy's recent decline has been due to compromising qualifying. "We have made some decisions around quality that were rooted in efficiency and cost savings," he said to WSJ. "We have let our value equation erode." And fans are not surprised to hear that at all.
Over on Reddit, Wendy's customers, or former customers, have been reacting to the new CEO's admission about quality. The top comment on the thread with thousands of upvotes simply states: "Yeah, we've noticed." One person responded, "Holding a 2025 Wendy's nugget was the first time I've been surprised by how light a nugget could be," while another complained about inconsistent execution, revealing, "I totally stopped eating at my local Wendy's after they served me a burger that was actually crunchy it was so overcooked." This decline has been especially brutal for Wendy's because it once differentiated itself on its quality compared to competitors like McDonald's. In fact its founding logo, featured on signs, is literally "Quality is Our Recipe."
Wendy's new CEO wants to turn the chain around
For years, Wendy's was famous for ad campaigns touting its superior quality and "fresh never frozen" beef, which has made the decline all the more frustrating for fans who remember the good times. On the Wendy's Reddit discussion of the CEO's comments, the anger is clear. One top comment says, the chain "went from the best to absolute slop the past 5 years." Customers notice how all the small cuts in quality add up, whether it was skimping on the amount of bacon on a burger Wendy's literally called "The Baconator," as some customers suspect, or switching from whole leaves to cheaper shredded lettuce. As one other Reddit user put it, "Cut quality 1% one hundred times, and suddenly it's not a little bit anymore."
This statement from the new Wendy's CEO comes as Burger King has successfully executed a similar turnaround strategy that has pushed it back into that number two spot. Burger King has been spending 2026 executing a comeback with improvements to burger quality and new chicken nuggets. So far it's paid off, with sales rising a (ahem) whopping 8.5% last quarter, after a year of rising numbers. Meanwhile Wendy's has been in the process of closing hundreds of stores as it tries to refocus. The message should be pretty clear to fast food CEOs by now: You may think you can cut corners on quality and get away with it, but customers notice — and they will post about their concerns on social media and take their business to another chain.