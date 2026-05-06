The Burger Chain Trying To Taste Like Itself Again — After Years Of Hit-Or-Miss Loyalty
McDonald's has been the undisputed champion of American burger chains for most of the last half-century, but what was once its greatest rival is hoping to make it a real competition again. By both sales and locations the Golden Arches absolutely dominate the fast food burger industry, with more than twice as many restaurants and four times the sales as any competitor. But it wasn't always this way. Back in the '80s and '90s it was still number one, but it was easy to make the case that Burger King was a true challenger to McDonald's, the Pepsi to its Coke. Then years of struggles sapped Burger King of its identity and customer loyalty, and McDonald's completely ran away from it, and Wendy's even surpassed it for second place. But now Burger King is in the midst of a mini renaissance, and it has put quality as the forefront of its revival efforts.
The reinvention of Burger King has come on all fronts. The "Reclaim the Flame" campaign was announced by the chain back in 2022, which was an attempt to improve Burger King's consistency and refresh the outdated appearance of many of its stores. In Burger King's market research, old-looking restaurants and slow, inconsistent service were cited by many customers as key reasons for abandoning the brand. Since then, Burger King has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in overhauling both the look and operations of its many franchise locations. But fixing the basics of how the chain operated was only the beginning, and now Burger King has started to move on to improvements in the quality of its food, rolling out new premium limited-run options like the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, and updating its marketing.
Burger King has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in improving its food, service, and public image
The big moment Burger King is having right now is partially due to a viral ad campaign. During the Oscars in March the company unveiled a new "There's A New King And It's You," ad, where Burger King fired the old King mascot. But more importantly than that it featured Burger King President Tom Curtis openly talking about the burger chain's failures and decline in quality, feedback which Curtis got by offering his personal phone number to any customers who wanted to contact him. If the strategy sounds familiar, that's because Domino's famously pulled the same trick in 2010 when it promised its customers it was going to do better. That was one of the most successful ad campaigns ever, and Curtis just happened to be an executive at Domino's at the time.
That promise to improve isn't just marketing either. The company spent years working on an improved version of the signature Burger King Whopper, including a new "premium" bun recipe and small details, like better packaging that doesn't squish the burger. The quality focus also included how the care with which the burgers are made, as Curtis found employees at different stores did not follow a consistent preparation methods, leading to wide swings in food quality by location. Burger King has also been testing out new recipes for its fried, onion rings, and chicken nuggets, although so far only some markets in Canada have gotten them.
Early reactions to Burger King's attempted improvements have been positive
While it is still early in Burger King's turnaround effort, there have already been clear results. The ad campaign worked like a charm, and in its wake sales have surged, with some customers posting photos of long lines at Burger King drive-thrus. But even before the campaign there were signs the investments were working. Revamped stores have been posting double-digit increases in sales, and after years of falling behind other American burger chains, Burger King's growth has outpaced the market in nine of the 12 last quarters. Internal metrics of customer satisfaction have also jumped, with Whopper quality scores the company keeps track seeing a noticeable jump over the past few years.
But you don't need to trust what Burger King says about itself to see the difference. Fan threads on Reddit are praising the turnaround, with one person posting "The new whopper is S tier," and commenters saying things like "I am with you. I have eaten more of the new Whoppers in the last 2 weeks than I ate all of last year." On another thread discussing the changes, commenters say, "I actually tried the Whopper yesterday. First time I've had one in probably 4 years and it was really good," with one person noting, "Was never a burger king fan. I've had it 5 times in the past 3 weeks. That's about the same amount of times I ate there in the previous 8 years combined. The new Whopper is legit." It's still too early to proclaim Burger King's reinvention a full success, but the real focus on quality and improved service had the chain headed in the right direction for the first time in decades.