The Burger Chain Trying To Taste Like Itself Again — After Years Of Hit-Or-Miss Loyalty

McDonald's has been the undisputed champion of American burger chains for most of the last half-century, but what was once its greatest rival is hoping to make it a real competition again. By both sales and locations the Golden Arches absolutely dominate the fast food burger industry, with more than twice as many restaurants and four times the sales as any competitor. But it wasn't always this way. Back in the '80s and '90s it was still number one, but it was easy to make the case that Burger King was a true challenger to McDonald's, the Pepsi to its Coke. Then years of struggles sapped Burger King of its identity and customer loyalty, and McDonald's completely ran away from it, and Wendy's even surpassed it for second place. But now Burger King is in the midst of a mini renaissance, and it has put quality as the forefront of its revival efforts.

The reinvention of Burger King has come on all fronts. The "Reclaim the Flame" campaign was announced by the chain back in 2022, which was an attempt to improve Burger King's consistency and refresh the outdated appearance of many of its stores. In Burger King's market research, old-looking restaurants and slow, inconsistent service were cited by many customers as key reasons for abandoning the brand. Since then, Burger King has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in overhauling both the look and operations of its many franchise locations. But fixing the basics of how the chain operated was only the beginning, and now Burger King has started to move on to improvements in the quality of its food, rolling out new premium limited-run options like the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, and updating its marketing.