This Is The Cheapest Fast Food Burger You Can Get Right Now

Food prices have increased across the board, but fast food burgers have been particularly hard hit. Overall food inflation since 2019 has been over 30%, but many fast food menu items have seen average jumps of 55%. During that same time the cost of beef has risen 50%, driven by thinning herds due to drought and high demand. So with everything seeming stacked against us, can anyone still get a cheap burger in this country? Thankfully there are still a few options.

Based on the prices of prominent national or large regional chains at locations in Ohio — the state with the most moderate fast food prices in the country – Wendy's, Checkers & Rally's, McDonald's and Jack In The Box serve some of the cheapest full-size burgers you can find in fast food. That's excluding chains like Krystal and White Castle that sell sliders, keeping in mind that prices can vary by state and region enough that this may not exactly reflect your experience.

Obviously the cheapest burgers were some of the simplest on the menu, but the champion of a cheap meal was actually Wendy's. Its Junior Hamburger comes in at only $1.49 – that's 30 cents cheaper than second place All American Cheeseburger from Checkers & Rally's, which is also better known as Checkers in most states.