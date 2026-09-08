The Affordable Grocery Chain Customers Love That's Secretly Owned By Kroger

Baker's was created by Abe Baker in 1927 and remained in the Baker family until 1992, when it merged with a company named Fleming. Fleming sold the chain to Kroger in 2001, and the giant grocer acquired 16 supermarkets under the Baker's name in Omaha, Nebraska — sort of like when Kroger bought Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion. But Baker's wasn't purchased by Kroger until the turn of the century, and many customers have fond memories of the store even in the earlier years, such as this Redditor who recalled that "back in the 80s and 90s, Bakers was such a great store. My girls could say Bakers before they ever could say McDonald's."

Even into the 2020s, customers praise the grocery chain's reasonable prices, like this Reddit user who noted: "If you shop the deals, it's probably the cheapest grocery store around and it's decent quality." People also go bananas over Baker's membership and points system, which they say can help you save a significant amount on groceries; it sounds like it could easily earn the chain a spot in our ranking of grocery chain rewards programs. In another Reddit thread, many customers note that Baker's is the best grocery chain in the area because of its wide selection of products, applauding Bakers' selection of affordable meats, milk products, and fresh produce. As one Reddit commenter put it, "I can get 90% of what I need at Bakers so I do that."