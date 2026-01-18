These Familiar Grocery Chains Are Actually Owned By Kroger

Walk into a Ralphs supermarket in California or a King Soopers in Colorado, and you might get a feeling vaguely familiar to shopping at Kroger. The signs are different, the store layout isn't quite the same, and local products mingle with store-brand ones — but the shopping experience still has a Kroger-ish ambiance. There's a reason for that, and you might not like it. About 20 favorite "hometown" regional grocery brands across America are actually part of the same huge Kroger family. The corporation is not only the oldest grocery chain in the U.S. but also the largest grocery operator in the country, with thousands of retail stores across 35 states and D.C..

Some of the most recognizable Kroger-owned chains include Fry's in Arizona; Smith's in a smattering of Western states; Fred Meyer and QFC in the Pacific Northwest; Ralphs and Food 4 Less across California; and Dillons in Kansas. Then there's the roughly 100 supermarkets in Wisconsin under the Pic' n Save and Metro Market banners.

In practice, Kroger uses all those banners to "stay local" in very different regions, while still operating as one national business. That's what allows your neighborhood store to keep its identity even though they're part of a much bigger machine. The shared benefits across all these smaller stores become evident in things like sourcing, distribution, private-label products, and support for retail operations such as in-store pharmacies, digital platforms, fulfillment centers, fuel and EV charging stations, and lots more that customers don't necessarily see.