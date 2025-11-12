What's Really Behind The Wave Of Grocery Store Closures

From the closure of a beloved local grocery chain in Boston to the loss of Shaw's locations in New England and Piggly Wiggly stores across the South and Midwest, 2025 was a bruising year for America's grocery stores. At the heart of the crisis is a combination of factors that have come to a head: A fragile model that's long operated on wafer-thin margins, now under pressure from inflation, rising costs, and a shift in consumer behavior.

According to a 2023 DoorDash report, grocery chains operate on just a 1-3% margin. For context, liquor stores operate on margins of 15-20%, while most small businesses operate at margins of 7-10%. What this means is that any small increase in costs or slight drop in sales can cause seismic shifts to a grocery business balance sheet.

Not only are American consumers spending less in 2025, they aren't expected to start spending any time soon with inflation rising above 3%, the job market flatlining, and tariff-related price hikes in the offing through mid-2026. On top of this, physical stores are also facing increasing competition from online shopping, with over 60% families with kids saying they shopped for groceries online. While physical stores still dominate in the retail space, two key statistics paint a grim picture for them: One, while online sales grew 15.7% between 2022 and 2024, sales at physical stores only grew 1%; secondly, the convenience of shopping online cuts across age groups, with research showing 45% people between 58 and 76 years of age are comfortable shopping online.

In the wake of these factors, grocery stores are having to take some hard calls as they reorganize their businesses to remain profitable. But, it's not just independent grocers that are being impacted.