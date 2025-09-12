This California-Based Grocery Chain Is Planning To Close A Dozen Locations

If your go-to grocery store is Safeway, you'll want to make sure that the location closest to you will remain open for business. On September 9, 2025, parent company Albertsons announced that 12 Safeway locations will shutter their doors for good, including ten in Colorado, one in Nebraska, and one in New Mexico. All stores on the list are planned to close on or before this coming November 7.

In a statement, Albertsons explained that the closures are the result of the stores' performance, writing, "after long and careful deliberation, it becomes necessary to make the difficult decision to close certain locations. We are working to place affected associates in nearby stores wherever possible" (via USA Today). Over 600 Safeway employees will be displaced after the closure of the Colorado stores alone. Locations are reportedly closing in multiple Colorado cities (Englewood, Northglenn, Denver, Aurora, Fort Collins, Loveland, La Junta, Lamar, and two in Colorado Springs), as well as in Chadron, Nebraska, and Farmington, New Mexico.

Some would say that performance issues are not the only factor in this decision. The mayor of Lamar, a municipality of Colorado that will soon lose its Safeway, said he was told the closures also result from costs to Albertsons due to recent labor strikes, as well as its catastrophic canceled merger with fellow grocery chain Kroger. Kroger was not the only grocery chain to close locations after its failed merger, and the Pleasanton, California-based Safeway now joins the list of casualties. The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), a union that represented the workers striking against Albertsons, also has much criticism for the closures.