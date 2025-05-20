The Colorado-Based Fast Casual Chain That's Set To Close Multiple Locations This Year

We're only five months into 2025 and statistics are showing that this hasn't exactly been a great year for the restaurant industry. Granted, the restaurant business hasn't truly been the same since the pandemic, but we're seeing more and more time-honored chains shut down. Earlier this year, Denny's announced the closure of 150 stores across the country, and just this week, the Caribbean-inspired chain Bahama Breeze abruptly closed 15 locations in eight states. Now, the Colorado-based Noodles & Company is following suit.

The fast-casual noodle chain (which happens to make our absolute favorite fast food mac and cheese) recently announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, which don't look fantastic and reveal the impending closure of up to 21 Noodles & Company locations. Even though the chain made more money than it did in the first quarter of 2024, it still lost about $9.1 million, more than last year. To supplement these losses, the company is shutting down between 13-17 company-owned and four franchise-owned locations. These specific locations aren't public yet, as explained by a Noodles & Company representative who told USA Today that "many of these decisions are still in progress."