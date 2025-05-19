The Caribbean-Inspired Chain Restaurant That Abruptly Closed Locations In 8 States

Caribbean-themed eatery Bahama Breeze just made it harder for you to indulge in its dishes such as Coconut Shrimp, Seafood Paella, and those boozy island cocktails. The tropical eatery, which is a chain owned by Darden Restaurants (which also owns Olive Garden, Ruth's Chris, and Longhorn Steakhouse), abruptly closed 15 locations – over a third of its restaurants – across eight states. It's just another setback for popular restaurant chains that you might have grown up dining at regularly in an age where many Americans are stepping back from casual dining options.

The closures came as a shock to many customers, who found out as they walked up to the restaurant ready to eat only to find signs posted on the door. According to a Bahama Breeze spokesperson, the closures are related to those locations' performances, and other busier, top-performing locations remain in operation (hopefully, there's still one near you). The states where those surprising closures took place are Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Michigan.