Boston Just Lost Every Location Of This Beloved Grocery Chain
The impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic are still lingering in the U.S. for many individuals and small businesses alike. This combined with rising food costs means grocery stores — especially small, local stores — are struggling to stay afloat, with many across the country closing their doors. Unfortunately, this is the case for the beloved Boston grocery chain, Daily Table. The company recently announced in a letter to the community on May 9, 2025, that it is shutting down along with every single one of its locations. The chain officially closed all of its stores on Monday, May 12, according to its website.
Daily Table was founded in 2012 by the former president of Trader Joe's, Doug Rauch, who aimed to create a store where people could buy healthy and nutritious food that was accessible regardless of income. The company largely succeeded in this mission, sharing on its website that the stores served over 10,000 customers each week in 2024. The reach and impact of this nonprofit grocery store is what makes it closing particularly sad, and it's a change that will certainly affect the communities Daily Table has been serving for years. The chain had four stores in total across Massachusetts located in Boston, Cambridge, Roxbury, and Salem.
Why losing Daily Table is a big deal, and what's next for its mission
Daily Table was remarkable in its mission to supply local communities with nutritious and affordable food. Through donor funding and distributor and supplier partnerships, Daily Table was able to provide all kinds of fresh and healthy foods at ultra-low prices, all while being SNAP-eligible. And, despite growing its customer base in the 2024 fiscal year according to the Daily Table impact report, it still wasn't enough to combat the debilitating effects of the pandemic and historically high modern food costs. With 26% percent of Daily Table shoppers using SNAP/EBT benefits, it can be assumed that low-income households that relied on Daily Table have been hit hard by the local chain shutting down.
When announcing the closing in a letter to the community penned by the board of directors, Daily Table urged donors and supporters to transfer that support to other organizations that provide food access and security. The board also expressed continued commitment to the mission that Daily Table represented, saying that they "... firmly believe that this model can be replicated elsewhere." With the prices of groceries rising and the middle and lower classes being hit hardest, we hope more nonprofit grocery stores like Daily Table can make space and get the support they need to thrive.