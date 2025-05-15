Boston Just Lost Every Location Of This Beloved Grocery Chain

The impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic are still lingering in the U.S. for many individuals and small businesses alike. This combined with rising food costs means grocery stores — especially small, local stores — are struggling to stay afloat, with many across the country closing their doors. Unfortunately, this is the case for the beloved Boston grocery chain, Daily Table. The company recently announced in a letter to the community on May 9, 2025, that it is shutting down along with every single one of its locations. The chain officially closed all of its stores on Monday, May 12, according to its website.

Daily Table was founded in 2012 by the former president of Trader Joe's, Doug Rauch, who aimed to create a store where people could buy healthy and nutritious food that was accessible regardless of income. The company largely succeeded in this mission, sharing on its website that the stores served over 10,000 customers each week in 2024. The reach and impact of this nonprofit grocery store is what makes it closing particularly sad, and it's a change that will certainly affect the communities Daily Table has been serving for years. The chain had four stores in total across Massachusetts located in Boston, Cambridge, Roxbury, and Salem.