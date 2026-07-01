Kroger Is Buying This Family-Owned Supermarket For $1.65 Billion, Promising To Bring Customers 'Affordable Prices'
The American grocery market looks set for a major development of consolidation as the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., Kroger Co., confirmed in an official press release that it will acquire the family-owned grocery chain Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion. Unanimously approved by Kroger's board of directors, this purchase would bring in the 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies operated by Giant Eagle across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.
At the time of writing, Kroger oversees over 2,700 stores under several banner names. The grocer stated that both it and Giant Eagle plan to build on the latter's history of community engagement and expand the work of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Kroger is one of the grocery chains that regularly donates unsold food to cut down on food waste and end hunger in local communities by providing meals and making food more affordable and accessible.
Kroger's chief executive officer, Greg Foran, said, "Giant Eagle expands our reach into attractive adjacent markets, allowing us to do what we do best: ... deliver fresh foods and convenient meal solutions at affordable prices." Fellow chief executive officer at Giant Eagle, Bill Artman, added, "Together with Kroger, we will be well-positioned to advance our strategy and deliver better quality and service, better everyday value, and a better shopping experience for our customers."
Push for affordable prices may be welcome news for Giant Eagle shoppers
Per the official press release, the structure of the deal between Kroger and Giant Eagle will see $1.25 billion offered in cash consideration, coupled with the company assuming roughly $400 million of Giant Eagle's outstanding liabilities. Kroger's claim that the deal will help it advance affordable prices may be a relief to shoppers facing the ongoing affordability crisis, and particularly to regular patrons of Giant Eagle, which Tasting Table listed among the eight most expensive grocery chains in America.
One of Kroger's most recent initiatives to aid affordability was its announcement in late June 2026 that their shoppers would be able to use points earned through the company's loyalty program to save money on groceries. Customers can get $1 off in-store or online purchases for every 100 points they redeem, with a daily cap of $10. If you're feeling the pinch yourself, check Tasting Table's rundown of the price of grocery essentials at Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Walmart in 2026.