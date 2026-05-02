11 Grocery Chains That Regularly Donate Unsold Food

While most Americans have or are able to obtain enough to eat, food insecurity still plagued 18.3 million households in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Back in 2023, an alarming rise in food insecurity had many Americans skipping meals to make do. Although this insecurity is on a downward trend, a December 2025 survey by Propel Pulse revealed that delayed SNAP benefits doubled the affected respondents' likelihood of skipping meals. Some dealt with this by leaning on friends and family, eating less in general, or visiting a food pantry stocked with donated food from individuals, certain chain restaurants, and several grocery store chains that regularly make donations of unsold food.

Over the last few years, grocery stores have been struggling with food waste on a global scale. There are a variety of reasons for this. In the U.S., over-purchasing is a major part of the problem. In 2024, nearly 4 million tons of surplus food were generated alone, per ReFed. However, 21.5% of that (about 860,000 pounds) was donated to aid the lessening of food insecurity. If you prefer to do your shopping at grocery chains that regularly take part in these vital donations, head over to one of these 11 stores — your regular stops may already even be on the list.