5 Overpriced Chipotle Menu Items, According To Customers

Chipotle is known for its customization and fast-casual atmosphere, which allows customers to choose from its menu and add ingredients as desired. The chain likes to focus on making food fresh daily, so it forgoes using a freezer or a can opener to craft its dishes. Artificial flavors, colors, and even preservatives are nowhere to be found, at least according to the website's values page.

The company has thousands of locations across the United States, indicating clear success. It spans beyond the U.S. borders to Canada, the U.K., France, and even Germany, but that doesn't mean it's problem-free. You can always count on customer reviews to get to the heart of the matter, saving you from wasting your time or money. Chipotle may be well-known for its burrito bowls, but it, too, suffers from plenty of problems.

One big issue that plagues the quick-casual chain is its overpriced menu items. And its customers are clear and loud about their thoughts on the matter. We hunted down customer reviews to identify which foods and drinks patrons felt were the most overpriced, and they didn't hold back. We'll discuss what people say about the overpriced menu item and give you a ballpark cost based on prices, using Louisville, Kentucky, and Reedley, California, store prices as our guideline.