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Pot roast is a comforting and rich meal, requiring hours to develop that signature depth of flavor. The seasonings you add to the pot are key to ensuring your meat and veggies are as flavorful as they are tender. Luckily, grocery stores sell convenient all-in-one store-bought seasoning mixes that account for every spice and herb you'd need to add individually. And customers have spoken up about the best store-bought pot roast seasoning packets on the market; Crockpot Savory Pot Roast seasoning mix is widely loved for its homestyle gravy flavor.

Featuring brown sugar, garlic, dried beef stock, and spices, the Crockpot Savory Pot Roast mix is a well-balanced flavor agent that you add to water to make a flavorful braising liquid. Amazon and Walmart customers gave the seasoning mix rave reviews, with one Amazon customer proclaiming, "This is the only slower cooker pot roast seasoning that I use." The term "homemade" is also a common theme amongst satisfied customers when describing the mix's flavor, with many asserting it's better than their family recipe. "It's easy to use and tastes great," says another Amazon review. "I'd normally use like every spice I have and beef stock in my pot roast but this packet is 1 and done." It's also the gift that keeps giving as one Walmart review says, "It makes the most delicious gravy after you take out your roast, carrots and onions."