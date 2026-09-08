The Store-Bought Pot Roast Seasoning Customers Love For Its Homestyle Gravy Flavor
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Pot roast is a comforting and rich meal, requiring hours to develop that signature depth of flavor. The seasonings you add to the pot are key to ensuring your meat and veggies are as flavorful as they are tender. Luckily, grocery stores sell convenient all-in-one store-bought seasoning mixes that account for every spice and herb you'd need to add individually. And customers have spoken up about the best store-bought pot roast seasoning packets on the market; Crockpot Savory Pot Roast seasoning mix is widely loved for its homestyle gravy flavor.
Featuring brown sugar, garlic, dried beef stock, and spices, the Crockpot Savory Pot Roast mix is a well-balanced flavor agent that you add to water to make a flavorful braising liquid. Amazon and Walmart customers gave the seasoning mix rave reviews, with one Amazon customer proclaiming, "This is the only slower cooker pot roast seasoning that I use." The term "homemade" is also a common theme amongst satisfied customers when describing the mix's flavor, with many asserting it's better than their family recipe. "It's easy to use and tastes great," says another Amazon review. "I'd normally use like every spice I have and beef stock in my pot roast but this packet is 1 and done." It's also the gift that keeps giving as one Walmart review says, "It makes the most delicious gravy after you take out your roast, carrots and onions."
Tips for the best pot roast
There are so many different pot roast recipes to try; ones that involve Crock-Pots, Dutch ovens, Instant Pots, and other slow-cooking methods. And this savory seasoning can be thrown into any one of them to save you time and effort. Furthermore, a Walmart customer recommended using it on both beef and pork roast as "the savory seasonings are complimentary to the pork roast." While the Crockpot Savory Pot Roast mix has dried beef stock in the ingredients so that you can get a deep savory flavor just by mixing it with water, you can also add the mix to beef or mushroom stock instead to upgrade the umami-richness of the gravy you make with the cooking liquid.
If you're using a Crock-Pot or slow cooker, the best method for delicious pot roast is to fist sear the beef before adding it to the pot with your veggies, seasoning, and stock. If you're feeling ambitious, there are more seasoning packets you can add to your pot roast for more flavor, like Ranch seasoning or even French onion soup mix. Actually, you can even add a gravy seasoning mix to help thicken and season the cooking liquid; we even recommend using gravy mix as a dry rub seasoning for the cut of beef you'll use in the pot roast. Of course, you can leave powdered gravy mixes out of it and simply add butter and flour to the braising liquid to transform it into gravy the old-fashioned way.