The Fast Food Burger That Gives You The Most Beef For Your Money

If you're looking to protein-max on beef for a meal, America's fast food burger spots are happy to oblige you. While your standard single at a lot of fast food joints can be a little paltry, most major national chains offer some pretty massive burgers as well, often with three patties. But ordering that much meat can jack up the price as well, so we went looking for the best deal on a big amount of beef you can find — ultimately, we landed on the Dave's Triple at Wendy's.

We based our search on the major fast food burger chains that are known for the best prices and then found the largest burger on each menu. To keep the comparison as much about the beef as possible, we checked the prices on only the most basic toppings available. If cheese cost extra, it wasn't added. NetCredit has done some work on this, finding that McDonald's, Smashburger, Burger King, and Wendy's have the cheapest burgers nationwide per ounce of beef for each's standard burger, so those were our contenders. Only standard menu items were considered, so none of the wild secret menu creations you can make at burger chains.

The race was tight, but in the end the Dave's Triple at Wendy's is the largest burger that delivers the best value for the amount of beef you're getting. With three quarter-pound patties, it clocks in at a hearty 12 ounces of beef, but it was still $0.70 cheaper than the other 12-ounce burger found at Burger King. Both McDonald's and Smash Burger's largest options were a bit cheaper but only offered 8 ounces of beef.