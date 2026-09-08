For A Better Quesadilla At Chili's, Order It BBQ-Style

When cheesy cravings call, Chili's Grill & Bar has you covered. The popular Mexican-American restaurant chain offers all sorts of delicious cheesy menu items, including Fried Mozzarella, Skillet Beef Queso, and its Big Smasher burger. But the star of the show is arguably its quesadilla. While traditional Chili's quesadillas are go-tos, a great hack involves using the restaurant's updated house barbecue sauce.

Next time you're at Chili's, order the Brisket Quesadilla, which features slow-smoked pulled brisket, cheese, jalapeños, and the refreshed house barbecue sauce recipe. If brisket isn't speaking to you, select the Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla with grilled chicken, bacon pieces, and house ranch — or a plain cheese quesadilla — and ask for barbecue sauce on the side. It'll add a sweet yet tangy flavor to your meal, pairing perfectly with the cheese's salt and richness.

If you're dining at the restaurant, you can ask your server for barbecue sauce directly in your quesadilla if it doesn't already have the condiment. However, if you're ordering online, there isn't an option to add sauce directly to a Chicken Bacon Ranch or plain quesadilla. Instead, you'll need to order a 4-ounce container of the new house-made barbecue sauce on the side to add it yourself or use it as a dip. Luckily, it's only about $2 extra online, though pricing might vary by location.