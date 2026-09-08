Give The Filet-O-Fish A Protein Boost When You Request This One Flavorful Addition

Among the countless ways that customers have found to modify the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, few are quite so simple as adding a couple half strips of bacon. This alteration wouldn't even qualify for "secret menu" lists, as the choice is right there in the ordering system. Any customer who bothers to open up the customization options for Mickey D's flagship seafood sandwich will see that tacking on up to four half strips of that favorite pork product gives it not just a salty flavor boost, but an extra hit of protein as well.

Without any modifications, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich — with its fried Alaskan pollock patty, tartar sauce, half slice of American cheese, and steamed bun — serves up 16 grams of protein. It is not one of the McDonald's menu items with the most protein, but it is an item with a strong following. For those who wish to get a little more protein out of each bite, those first two half strips of bacon will increase the cost of the sandwich by a bit under $2 (depending on the location) and up the protein by 25%, or 4 grams.

Those that are truly dedicated to the bacon-and-fish combo can double that and bring things up to a total of 24 grams of protein for the whole sandwich. At that point, it is on par with some of the other high-protein items like the Big Mac or a 10-Piece McNuggets, which contain 25 grams and 23 grams of protein, respectively. Of course, adding four half strips of bacon does more than just increase the protein content.