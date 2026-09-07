Why Shoppers Say Aldi's Low-Cost Competitor Has Better Produce

When it comes to groceries, budget-minded shoppers are always looking for ways to make the most of their dollars. Aldi's low-cost aisles have long attracted shoppers, but its competitor, Lidl, has curious customers comparing the two chains. As it turns out, customers who have shopped at both stores can't stop talking about Lidl's fruit and vegetable selection, noting in online discussions that the vegetables seem to last longer than the produce found at Aldi.

Some of the differences between Lidl and Aldi come down to pure practicality. Lidl locations are often larger than Aldi's and offer more space to fill displays with additional options. "Lidl offers a bit more breathing room," wrote one customer on Reddit.

In addition to wider selections of veggies and fruit, some shoppers have described Lidl as an experience more similar to a traditional supermarket than a bargain brand, and that some products that can't be found at Aldi can be spotted inside the store. That variety often makes the difference when shoppers decide between the two. "I always buy my produce at Lidl. Always," wrote another shopper on Facebook.