​​7 Bolthouse Farms Smoothies, Ranked

When you're craving a refreshing beverage that borders on being filling enough for an entire meal, there's nothing better than a good smoothie. And luckily, at Tasting Table, we have more than a few smoothie recipes to choose from. But what if you don't have a blender or you're on the go and don't have time to stand there waiting for all of your fruits, vegetables, and liquid additions to blend together? This is when a bottled smoothie can come in handy. Chances are, if you head to the produce section of your local grocery store, you'll find Bolthouse Farms' line of fruit smoothies, which offer something between a beverage and a proper smoothie to enjoy even on your busiest of mornings.

I've sought out seven different Bolthouse Farms smoothies — all the varieties I could find at my local grocery stores — and decided to rank them from worst to best. I preferred varieties that offered a less sweet, more balanced flavor profile that tasted like real fruits and vegetables, not just added sugar. Admittedly, though, a lot of these smoothies missed the mark. Whether you're trying to figure out which Bolthouse Farms flavors to try or which to avoid, you're in the right place.