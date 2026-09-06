The 10 Best Gluten-Free Granola Brands, According To Reviews

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Granola is a popular pick at breakfast time, thanks to its convenience, versatility, and satisfying crunch. Served with milk or yogurt, fresh fruit, and a drizzle of your favorite sweetener, the oaty, nutty blend serves as a nourishing start to the day, and one that'll keep you feeling fuelled all morning. You'll find a wide variety of granola products in most large grocery stores, with countless flavor combos and levels of healthiness on offer, and something many shoppers look out for is the use of gluten-free ingredients.

While oats are technically a gluten-free grain, they're often processed in environments where other, gluten-containing grains are also handled. This means there is a significant risk of cross-contamination, which makes the product unsafe for those with celiac disease or severe sensitivities. Some granolas may also contain other grains such as wheat, barley, or rye. However, if a granola product is labeled as gluten-free, it's either made with non-gluten-containing grains or features oats that have been processed safely. It may also be grain-free entirely. Either way, this label indicates the product is a safe choice for anyone who needs to avoid gluten.

There's certainly no shortage of gluten-free granolas on the market, but which ones are actually worth adding to your cart? We set out to find the best of the bunch, with the help of customer reviews and recommendations. These 10 products came out on top, each rated highly for its flavor, texture, and overall quality by real taste-testers.