The 10 Best Gluten-Free Granola Brands, According To Reviews
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Granola is a popular pick at breakfast time, thanks to its convenience, versatility, and satisfying crunch. Served with milk or yogurt, fresh fruit, and a drizzle of your favorite sweetener, the oaty, nutty blend serves as a nourishing start to the day, and one that'll keep you feeling fuelled all morning. You'll find a wide variety of granola products in most large grocery stores, with countless flavor combos and levels of healthiness on offer, and something many shoppers look out for is the use of gluten-free ingredients.
While oats are technically a gluten-free grain, they're often processed in environments where other, gluten-containing grains are also handled. This means there is a significant risk of cross-contamination, which makes the product unsafe for those with celiac disease or severe sensitivities. Some granolas may also contain other grains such as wheat, barley, or rye. However, if a granola product is labeled as gluten-free, it's either made with non-gluten-containing grains or features oats that have been processed safely. It may also be grain-free entirely. Either way, this label indicates the product is a safe choice for anyone who needs to avoid gluten.
There's certainly no shortage of gluten-free granolas on the market, but which ones are actually worth adding to your cart? We set out to find the best of the bunch, with the help of customer reviews and recommendations. These 10 products came out on top, each rated highly for its flavor, texture, and overall quality by real taste-testers.
1. Jessica's Natural Foods
The Jessica's Natural Foods granola range is one of the most highly praised gluten-free options on the market. There are eight flavors to choose from, including Almond Cherry, Vanilla Maple, and Chocolate Hazelnut, and each is made with organic, certified gluten-free oats and an array of other wholesome non-GMO ingredients such as nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. This granola can be ordered online from Amazon or the Jessica's website, and it's also stocked at some larger grocery chains such as Albertsons and Acme Markets.
These granolas have received plenty of rave reviews. On the Jessica's website, a fan of the Cherry Almond Granola wrote, "It is so delicious !!! It's hard to put down!!!", while another gushed, "I am beyond obsessed with Jessica's granola...every flavor!" The Maple Vanilla granola is another big hit, with one devoted customer claiming it has "a sense of wholesome goodness and genuine care in every bite." The Chocolate Hazelnut, on the other hand, is described as "rich and satisfying without being overly sweet".
Many shoppers highlight the versatility of these granolas, noting that they're just as appropriate for snacking or dessert as they are at the breakfast table. And multiple reviewers have dubbed Jessica's products the best gluten-free granola they've tried. So, it seems you really can't go wrong with this brand.
2. Purely Elizabeth
Purely Elizabeth offers an impressive range of gluten-free granola products, from the classic Original Ancient Grain Granola to grain-free, keto-certified options, high-protein blends, and even chewy granola bites. It's another brand that's earned itself a loyal following, with customers frequently commenting on the superior taste of the products. Purely Elizabeth stockists include Target, Wegmans, Kroger, and Sprouts. Or, you can purchase these granolas directly from the brand's website.
These products have collectively received over 6,000 five-star reviews on the Walmart website at the time of writing, with comments including "it's hard to put down the bag" and "the ingredients are clean and it tastes great." The Original Granola, made with oats, chia seeds, and quinoa flakes, is a top pick for anyone after a reliable breakfast all-rounder. Or, if you prefer something a little more dessert-like, go for the sweeter and chunkier cookie granola, which comes in peanut butter and chocolate chip varieties. One fan shared their enthusiasm for the Ancient Grain Vanilla Chocolate Chip granola, stating, "From the taste to the nutritional content, you can't beat this stuff," while another customer, who left a review on the Purely Elizabeth website, noted that the Blueberry Lemon Protein Granola had "just the right balance of sweetness and citrusy brightness."
3. Bob's Red Mill
Many Bob's Red Mill products have become trusty pantry staples for those following a gluten-free diet. While the brand is perhaps best known for its gluten-free flour alternatives and baking mixes, the granolas are absolutely worth trying. They're crunchy, satisfying, and oh-so snackable, as confirmed by hundreds of customer reviews.
The Cranberry Almond Granola is a firm favorite amongst shoppers. One "granola connoisseur", who claimed to have sampled granolas across the world, took to the Walmart review section to share their views on the product. "This remains the best", they wrote, confirming that the granola "pairs with yogurt amazingly". The Maple Sea Salt Granola is just as popular. "Highly recommend rationing your portion or you'll eat the entire bag in one sitting," warned one Walmart customer, who also highlighted the product's irresistible blend of sweetness and saltiness.
It's important to note that not all Bob's Red Mill granolas are gluten-free. For example, the Apple Blueberry Granola contains barley malt, and the Honey Oat Granola comes in both standard and gluten-free varieties. So, always make sure to check the label if necessary.
4. Michele's
The rustic, Art Nouveau-style packaging isn't the only thing that stands out about Michele's Granola. In addition to being gluten-free, these products are completely plant-based, non-GMO, and also suitable for those avoiding dairy and soy. Every batch is handmade from scratch, ensuring the ultimate crispy, golden bite and sweet, toasty flavor.
"This was the best store bought granola I've ever had the pleasure of eating!" was the verdict from one taste tester. In their review on the Michele's website, they dubbed the Almond Butter Granola as "crumbly yet hearty" and "totally snack-able", explaining that "the roasted almonds gave an amazing crunch and aroma." The limited edition Salted Chocolate Tahini Granola has also been causing a stir, earning itself comments like "delicious and deeply satisfying" and "I'm obsessed".
Michele's Original Granola (with vanilla, almonds, and brown sugar) is a longtime favorite in the range, and you don't have to look far to find glowing feedback from those who've tried it. "Hands down best granola in the world. And I have tried (and made) a LOT of granola," shared one Target customer. Over on the Michele's website, the praise continued, with one reviewer mentioning the crunchiness and generous size of the clusters before remarking, "It tasted fresh like it just came from my oven".
5. Seven Sundays
At the time of writing, Seven Sundays offers four varieties of gluten-free granola, each with a tempting medley of fruity, nutty, and/or chocolatey ingredients. Made without refined sugars and artificial flavors, these products are an excellent choice for health-conscious foodies, and you can rely on them to deliver plenty of flavor, too.
The Good Day Granola, which is sweetened with maple syrup and dates, features a crave-worthy trio of peanut butter, dark chocolate chunks, and banana. It also offers a respectable six grams of protein per serving. Customers love the sweet, nutty taste, with one reviewer on the Seven Sundays website writing, "This product is almost addicting," and another claiming they "could eat the whole bag in one sitting [because] it's so freaking good!!"
If you prefer a more fruit-forward blend, the triple berry Bright Side Granola is a must-try. "Not too sweet and packed with real food deliciousness. Yet another killer [Seven] Sundays offering!!!!" shared one satisfied customer. And multiple fans of the Rise & Shine Strawberry Banana Granola, which is completely grain-free, say it's good enough to eat straight from the bag.
6. Wildway
Boasting a distinctly soft and chewy texture, the Wildway granolas are naturally sweetened, nutrient-dense, and bursting with rich, nutty flavor. The full product lineup is grain-free, with the focus instead being on ingredients like pumpkin seeds, cashews, pecans, and coconut. Wildway is also thought to be the manufacturer of the popular Trader Joe's Grainless Granola, so this brand certainly knows a thing or two about producing crowd-pleasing breakfast blends.
Countless reviews confirm the deliciousness of Wildway's products. One particularly glowing endorsement on the brand's website reads, "Wildway Granola is truly the best! Banana Nut is my favorite and I LOVE it on yogurt or just eating it straight from the bag!" The customer went on to praise the granola's clean, organic ingredient list, adding, "Give it a try, you won't be disappointed!"
Wildway's Vanilla Bean Espresso Granola offers a uniquely bold, bittersweet flavor profile, and one Walmart reviewer describes the product as "like no other dry granola you've eaten". "It's firm but moist and delicious," they wrote, and encouraged all coffee lovers to give the product a try. For others, the Apple Cinnamon Granola is a favorite, with shoppers mentioning the delightful balance of fruity and spicy flavors and irresistibly chewy texture.
7. Udi's
According to Udi's, all of its granolas are made with high-quality, simple ingredients, including certified gluten-free oats and wildflower honey. You can choose from five varieties, such as vanilla, cranberry, almond butter, and the nut-packed original blend. Perfect for snacking, topping, or enjoying with a good dollop of yogurt, these products are a safe bet for those who enjoy their granola with that classic crunchy oat base.
We found plenty of positive feedback from those who'd sampled Udi's products. "I fell in love with this stuff after the first bite," proclaimed one Walmart shopper, who left a review for the Udi's Vanilla Granola. "The perfect amount of sweet but not too much," they elaborated, before stating that they'd happily enjoy the granola as a dessert.
The Au Naturel Granola also deserves a mention. Consisting of just four simple ingredients (oats, honey, canola oil, and water), this is a fantastic base for jazzing up with extras like fresh berries, chocolate chips, or coconut chips. Customers say this granola maintains its crunch incredibly well, meaning it would be ideal for scattering atop a homemade smoothie or acai bowl. One shopper also had great results when using the mixture as a topping for an apple crisp.
8. Nature's Path
The Nature's Path product range comprises a diverse range of gluten-free cereals, flours, grains, and snack bars. The brand's granolas, however, are a real standout, and there's something for everyone, whether you prefer classic flavors or more indulgent combinations.
All of the Nature's Path granolas come well-reviewed, including the Organic Summer Berries variety. Here, the crunchy granola clusters are accompanied by sweet and vibrant freeze-dried raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries, as well as creamy Greek yogurt chunks. A Walmart shopper called this product "the perfect granola", highlighting the pleasant crunchy texture and large size of the chunks. Another reviewer proudly stated, "This is the absolute BEST granola I have ever had!", adding, "I will never have my yogurt without it!"
On the Nature's Path website, the review section for the Coconut and Cashew Butter Granola is filled with enthusiastic comments, such as "this is by far the best granola that I have ever eaten" and "almost tastes like caramelized popcorn". The brand also offers its premium Love Crunch range, which includes flavors like Dubai Style Chocolate and Strawberry Cheesecake. These serve as decadent, dessert-like twists on your average granola.
9. Safe + Fair
When Tasting Table ranked 15 granola brands (regardless of their gluten-free status), Safe + Fair came out on top, with our reviewer describing the impressively light, crunchy texture and allergy-friendly nature of the products. Unlike many granolas, the Safe + Fair range is free from the top nine allergens, including nuts, milk, eggs, and soy. But this certainly doesn't mean compromising on flavor or texture.
Customer reviews for Safe + Fair's granolas are overwhelmingly positive, and a popular choice among shoppers is the Birthday Cake Granola. Dotted with colorful sprinkles, this sweet blend contains no preservatives or artificial ingredients, and boasts a nostalgic vanilla flavor that's sure to delight kids and adults alike. "Best Granola Ever, Can't stop buying it," shared one reviewer on the Safe + Fair website. "It's crunchy and the flavor is perfect – does not taste artificial or overly sweetened," they went on to say.
Another tempting option is the crispy Cookie Dough Granola, which contains gluten-free oats, brown rice, millet, and chocolate chips. "Absolutely delicious and satisfies my sweet tooth! Honestly the best granola I've ever had," reads one of the comments on the brand's website, with another customer adding, "This one is my favorite. It's so addicting!"
10. Three Wishes
Packed with protein and fiber while keeping the sugar content to a minimum, Three Wishes granola is a fantastic grain-free and vegan-friendly option that comes in three mouth-watering flavors. The hearty Original blend combines nuts, seeds, pea protein, and dried coconut, while Maple Crunch brings a touch of sweetness and Chocolate Almond offers a richer, more indulgent option. All three can be ordered online from retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
Reviews for the Three Wishes Maple Crunch Granola are particularly complimentary. One customer, who left their feedback on the iHerb website, described the product as "a great option for anyone looking for a cleaner, plant-based granola that still tastes indulgent". They also mentioned the crisp texture, writing, "The pecans add a nice nutty richness that pairs perfectly with the hint of maple". A second reviewer summed things up perfectly, stating, "The taste is amazing and the texture is perfect."
A quick scan of iHerb reviews for the Chocolate Almond Granola reveals a similar sentiment. "The bold chocolate flavor is rich without being overpowering, and the almonds add a nice crunch," shared one happy shopper. Another customer praised the product's nutritious yet crave-worthy nature, writing, "It tastes like dessert and yet it's so good for you."
11. Methodology
Not all gluten-free granolas are created equal, and customer reviews are a particularly valuable source for identifying those that stand out above the rest. By looking at feedback from real taste testers, we selected 10 brands that consistently receive rave reviews for their granola products. Our sources included review sections on major grocery chain websites and other online retailers, along with feedback shared directly on the brands' own websites. Every brand in this lineup has earned widespread praise relating to the taste, texture, and nutritional content of its granola offerings, so these products are well worth sampling whether you're avoiding gluten or not.