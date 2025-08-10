This Is The Brand Likely Behind Trader Joe's Grainless Granola

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Private label products are popping up more and more to offer customers exclusive deals on products they already know and love. Many times, there are established brands behind the private label products you're picking up at the grocery store that you simply wouldn't recognize unless you did a little digging. The next time you're at Trader Joe's and you grab a bag of the Grainless Granola for your morning acai bowl, you can thank Wildway (or at least, you could in the past).

While Naked may be the brand behind Trader Joe's private label smoothies, according to our findings on the brands behind your favorite Trader Joe's snacks, it's lesser-known that Wildway most likely makes Trader Joe's sweet, colorfully packaged Grainless Granola. The information was quietly divulged back in 2017 when the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for the product, citing "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," wherein Trader Joe's Grainless Granola was listed alongside other Wildway-branded products.

Post-recall, Trader Joe's Grainless Granola disappeared for a little while, but returned with noticeable differences. This could suggest a change in the manufacturer, or it could simply suggest a change in the granola's formula, much like the drastic change Costco made with its freshly baked muffins.