Adding Greek Yogurt To Scrambled Eggs For More Protein Is A Popular Hack. But Is It Worth It?

Greek yogurt's thick, creamy texture and tangy flavor are similar to sour cream, an ingredient that'll certainly upgrade a batch of scrambled eggs, but it also packs a high protein content. And while you might think adding it to scrambled eggs will bring exponentially more protein, you'll be surprised to find out that this isn't the case. We spoke to Angel Luk, a registered dietitian at Food Mysteries, about why it might not be worth it to add Greek yogurt to your eggs.

According to Luk, "[Greek yogurt] does add calcium and protein but it makes the eggs more tangy and not everyone likes that." Furthermore, the protein Greek yogurt adds is fairly insignificant. A standard 5.3-ounce (.66 cups) Greek yogurt snack cup contains 11 grams of protein. However, you're only adding a couple of tablespoons to eggs to make them creamy. According to Kansas State University, one tablespoon of Greek yogurt contains 0.7 grams of protein. While other sites claim one tablespoon contains up to 2 grams of protein, this still means that, at most, you're only getting an extra 4 grams of protein. Luk thinks Greek yogurt is unnecessary depending on the portion sizes. "3 eggs already gives around 20g protein," she told us, "so if there's a few slices of toast with peanut butter, the meal is already close to 30g without adding the yogurt."