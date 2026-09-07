Adding Greek Yogurt To Scrambled Eggs For More Protein Is A Popular Hack. But Is It Worth It?
Greek yogurt's thick, creamy texture and tangy flavor are similar to sour cream, an ingredient that'll certainly upgrade a batch of scrambled eggs, but it also packs a high protein content. And while you might think adding it to scrambled eggs will bring exponentially more protein, you'll be surprised to find out that this isn't the case. We spoke to Angel Luk, a registered dietitian at Food Mysteries, about why it might not be worth it to add Greek yogurt to your eggs.
According to Luk, "[Greek yogurt] does add calcium and protein but it makes the eggs more tangy and not everyone likes that." Furthermore, the protein Greek yogurt adds is fairly insignificant. A standard 5.3-ounce (.66 cups) Greek yogurt snack cup contains 11 grams of protein. However, you're only adding a couple of tablespoons to eggs to make them creamy. According to Kansas State University, one tablespoon of Greek yogurt contains 0.7 grams of protein. While other sites claim one tablespoon contains up to 2 grams of protein, this still means that, at most, you're only getting an extra 4 grams of protein. Luk thinks Greek yogurt is unnecessary depending on the portion sizes. "3 eggs already gives around 20g protein," she told us, "so if there's a few slices of toast with peanut butter, the meal is already close to 30g without adding the yogurt."
Ways to augment protein in scrambled eggs
Three scrambled eggs contain plenty of protein without any additional ingredients, but for those who require more protein or are only consuming one or two eggs, you might still need some help. Angel Luk isn't completely opposed to using Greek yogurt to embellish scrambled eggs. However, she recommends Greek yogurt as a sour cream swap. "You could scramble the eggs with a splash of high-protein milk, and top with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt and mild salsa for a higher protein Mexican inspired egg dish," she says. There are many Mexican-style eggs to try this Greek yogurt garnish on, from migas breakfast tacos to huevos a la Mexicana. Pair Mexican-style eggs, Greek yogurt, and salsa with a side of refried black beans; a serving of which contains up to 8 grams of protein.
You can also use Greek yogurt as a spread like peanut butter for a more elaborate breakfast toast to pair with your plate of scrambled eggs. Blend a quarter cup of Greek yogurt with half an avocado for protein-packed avocado toast to top with scrambled eggs. Use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise to make a Green Goddess dressing or a chipotle sauce as the foundation for a loaded omelet with cheese, veggies, and other protein like sausage and bacon. You could even skip the Greek yogurt altogether and accompany a plate of scrambled eggs with a serving of cottage cheese, an even greater source of protein.