The Fan-Favorite Le Creuset Piece Recommended For New Collectors
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Le Creuset has dominated the cast iron cookware market for generations. The French company started in 1925, and its enamel-clad pots and pans have more than proven their staying power over the years. Many of the colorful items have become collector's items, and while they can get pricey, they are considered to be investment pieces. But if you're going to buy something for life, you want to make sure you're actually going to use it. The top recommendation for beginners? The Signature Round 5.5-quart Dutch Oven.
The 5.5-quart Signature Round Dutch Oven is one of Le Creuset's bestsellers, and it's highly recommended for those new to the collection. It acts in a similar way to a casserole dish, but it can also be used for stews, soups, sauces, and roasts. The enamel interior is nonstick and easy to clean, and the heavy lid locks in moisture, enhancing the flavor of your dishes and retaining heat beautifully. It can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, and under the broiler, and some versions are dishwasher-friendly.
The perfect size Dutch oven is dependent on your cooking needs, but the 5.5-quart tends to hit the sweet spot, not so big or small that you can't scale your recipes up or down. It can fit a four- to five-pound chicken, a sourdough loaf, or a full box of pasta, and it isn't overly heavy, like the largest Le Creuset Dutch oven.
The Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Numerous Facebook users mentioned the 5.5-quart on a social media post by Le Creuset asking for suggestions for first-time buyers, with one recommending, "A round Dutch oven or braiser first. Years into my collection, it's what I reach for the most and [are] the easiest pieces to start with if you aren't used to cast iron." Others called it the "perfect size" and a "workhorse" that can do "just about anything."
A Reddit user said that the 6.5-quart might work better for a larger family, but the 5.5-quart suits most others. They wrote, "Save your money for the enameled cast iron. Don't be swayed by the siren-calls of stoneware and nick-nacks. Buy the most appropriate size Dutch oven you can afford." Another person agreed, writing, "Definitely don't go smaller than 5.5. It's soooo versatile, and you can always cook small amounts in a larger pot, but you can't do the opposite."
The Signature Round Dutch Oven isn't the only Le Creuset item beloved by fans. People also recommend the braisers, which are different than Dutch ovens. A Reddit user said, "A braiser is great because it works as a skillet/sauté pan, a casserole, can be used for baking cornbread or focaccia, etc. A Dutch oven, of course, can be used for soups and stews, baking bread." Another concluded, "If you cook soups, make stocks, fry foods a lot, or roast whole meats, then I'd say go classic Dutch oven. If you do more searing/braising, then I'd go braiser."