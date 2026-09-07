The Fan-Favorite Le Creuset Piece Recommended For New Collectors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Le Creuset has dominated the cast iron cookware market for generations. The French company started in 1925, and its enamel-clad pots and pans have more than proven their staying power over the years. Many of the colorful items have become collector's items, and while they can get pricey, they are considered to be investment pieces. But if you're going to buy something for life, you want to make sure you're actually going to use it. The top recommendation for beginners? The Signature Round 5.5-quart Dutch Oven.

The 5.5-quart Signature Round Dutch Oven is one of Le Creuset's bestsellers, and it's highly recommended for those new to the collection. It acts in a similar way to a casserole dish, but it can also be used for stews, soups, sauces, and roasts. The enamel interior is nonstick and easy to clean, and the heavy lid locks in moisture, enhancing the flavor of your dishes and retaining heat beautifully. It can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, and under the broiler, and some versions are dishwasher-friendly.

The perfect size Dutch oven is dependent on your cooking needs, but the 5.5-quart tends to hit the sweet spot, not so big or small that you can't scale your recipes up or down. It can fit a four- to five-pound chicken, a sourdough loaf, or a full box of pasta, and it isn't overly heavy, like the largest Le Creuset Dutch oven.