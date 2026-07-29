The 9 Most Beloved Le Creuset Items According To Loyal Fans

If you're after a trusty all-rounder, the Signature Braiser is the way to go. This pan can take on a variety of cooking tasks, including shallow frying, steaming, sauteing, and, of course, braising. With its wide, enamel-coated base, it allows you to cook food in a single layer with ease, and the domed lid does an excellent job of trapping steam inside to keep your food moist and flavorful. This product would be fantastic for cooking braised beef short ribs or oxtail stew, and you can even use it to whip up a batch of fluffy cinnamon rolls.

In a Reddit discussion, one user was quick to recommend the braiser, saying that it comes in handy pretty much every time they cook. "My braiser is used anytime a recipe calls for a large skillet or pan. It's perfect for sautéing, frying, basically anything that doesn't involve a pot of boiling water," they wrote, adding that the 5-quart version was the perfect size for cooking four pieces of meat. The braiser is also available in smaller 2.25- and 3.5-quart sizes.

This product has received plenty of positive feedback on the Le Creuset website, too. "Game changer. If you didn't think cookware made a difference in the way your food tastes you haven't tried this Braiser," wrote one fan, while another went as far as to say, "This is my favorite piece from Le Creuset. If you only have 1 pan or 1 Le Creuset, this should be it!"