The 9 Most Beloved Le Creuset Items According To Loyal Fans
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Le Creuset has been crafting its iconic cast iron cookware for over a century, and the brand's colorful range of pans, dishes, cookware, and more has earned itself a strong reputation among home cooks. There's no denying that Le Creuset products come with a pretty hefty price tag, but countless customers say their purchases were absolutely worth the investment, with the sturdy items boasting impressive lifespans and serving as reliable everyday staples in the kitchen.
The Le Creuset product range is incredibly diverse, but some items stand out above the rest, whether that's for their versatility, quality, or eye-catching appearance. With so much choice available, we set out to find the most coveted items in the range. All of these products come with rave reviews from real customers, who've put the kitchenware to the test at home, and been delighted with the results. So, if you're considering adding to your collection, make sure to consider these fan favorites.
1. Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset's Signature Round Dutch Oven is a best seller for good reason. This sturdy pot is a versatile pick for making everything from soups and stews to roast chicken and homemade bread. It works on all kinds of cooking surfaces, including induction, and it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
In online discussions and reviews, this Dutch oven is frequently dubbed a must-buy item and is praised for how easy it is to clean and its wide range of applications in the kitchen. In a review on the Le Creuset website, one customer said, "It is a beautiful pot that is super easy to clean. Makes a great sourdough loaf." Others say the pot holds heat incredibly well, and one happy shopper claimed that food simply tasted far better when cooked in the Dutch oven.
This pot comes in multiple sizes, ranging from 2 quarts to 13.75 quarts, so it's just as well-suited to cooking for one or two as it is for feeding a large crowd. Le Creuset advises that you'll get roughly one serving per quart, so the popular 5.5-quart option is ideal if you often cook recipes that yield five to six portions.
2. Traditional Round Skillet
Another Le Creuset product that's sure to serve you well is the Traditional Round Skillet. Perfect for searing, sauteing, and stir-frying, this 9-inch pan has a unique black satin enamel coating, meaning it doesn't need seasoning like traditional cast iron cookware. It performs well at high temperatures, provides excellent heat distribution, and won't cause your food to stick. Plus, according to Le Creuset, this skillet is one of the lightest cast iron options on the market.
The reviews for this pan are as glowing as you'd expect. Devoted users of the Traditional Round Skillet say it's ultra-durable, and shows almost zero signs of wear even after years of use. "The Perfect Skillet!" was the verdict from one customer on the Le Creuset website, who also noted that "food cooks evenly, quickly, and without sticking." Another reviewer said, "It is absolutely spectacular. The craftsmanship and attention to detail are clear from the first use."
This is the kind of pan that you'll reach for on a daily basis, whether you're frying eggs, searing steaks, or sauteing veggies. But if you're after something a little bigger, you could always go for the Signature Skillet instead, which comes in a wider range of sizes, including 10.25 inches and 11.75 inches.
3. Signature Braiser
If you're after a trusty all-rounder, the Signature Braiser is the way to go. This pan can take on a variety of cooking tasks, including shallow frying, steaming, sauteing, and, of course, braising. With its wide, enamel-coated base, it allows you to cook food in a single layer with ease, and the domed lid does an excellent job of trapping steam inside to keep your food moist and flavorful. This product would be fantastic for cooking braised beef short ribs or oxtail stew, and you can even use it to whip up a batch of fluffy cinnamon rolls.
In a Reddit discussion, one user was quick to recommend the braiser, saying that it comes in handy pretty much every time they cook. "My braiser is used anytime a recipe calls for a large skillet or pan. It's perfect for sautéing, frying, basically anything that doesn't involve a pot of boiling water," they wrote, adding that the 5-quart version was the perfect size for cooking four pieces of meat. The braiser is also available in smaller 2.25- and 3.5-quart sizes.
This product has received plenty of positive feedback on the Le Creuset website, too. "Game changer. If you didn't think cookware made a difference in the way your food tastes you haven't tried this Braiser," wrote one fan, while another went as far as to say, "This is my favorite piece from Le Creuset. If you only have 1 pan or 1 Le Creuset, this should be it!"
4. Vancouver Mug
Le Creuset isn't just known for its pots and pans. Its Vancouver Mug has also proved to be a hit among customers. It comes in the same array of colors as the cookware, making it easy to match your mugs to other pieces and craft the ultimate kitchen display. Plus, as well as looking pretty, these mugs are excellent quality too, with their multi-layered glazed finish making them especially resistant to chipping.
The Vancouver mug has become something of a collector's item for Le Creuset fans. There's something decidedly sophisticated about its elegant yet ergonomic build, and the sturdy handle and slightly curved lip certainly make for a satisfying sipping experience. In one Reddit discussion titled "Love Letter to Vancouver," a customer sang the mug's praises. "Heavy, balanced, glossy. The lip doesn't dribble and they are a pleasure to drink from. Perfect color match with the cookware of course," they said. Others commented in agreement, with one user sharing that they'd gradually upgraded their mugs to Le Creuset Vancouvers.
These mugs are great for making your morning coffee feel that bit more special, and they make excellent gifts, too. At the time of writing, the Vancouver is available in 17 colors, from fiery reds and oranges to muted blues and soft pastels.
5. Signature Sauteuse
The Signature Sauteuse is a higher-sided option that Le Creuset describes as "a cross between a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven." This means that as well as being ideal for frying, the pan is also fantastic for braising, making sauces, or prepping hearty casseroles that require time both on the stove and in the oven. The stainless steel knob and two large handles make it wonderfully easy to handle, while the accompanying lid comes in handy for simmering, steaming, and baking.
Countless owners of the Signature Sauteuse say this is one of their most-used items in the kitchen. "The sauteuse is a goldilocks size. I use it so much that it lives on my stove since purchasing it about six months ago," said one Redditor. And, a quick browse of reviews on the Le Creuset website reveals more accolades. "If I had to choose only one Le Creuset piece to own, it would be my Sauteuse because it is the piece I reach for the most. Its size and shape make it the most user-friendly and versatile piece," one satisfied customer said, before confirming that the pan came "very highly recommend."
6. Mini Round Cocotte
This rather adorable little pot is the Mini Round Cocotte. It's a small-but-mighty piece of cookware with a surprisingly extensive range of uses, and customers love its miniature size. This one is available in three sizes, ranging from 8 to 24 fluid ounces, and comes in all of the glorious colors you'd expect from any Le Creuset piece.
The Cocotte is another best-seller for the brand, likely in part due to its much more palatable price point compared to its other offerings. These pots shine as a receptacle for any dish that requires individual servings (think pot pies, soufflés, cobblers, or gratins), and they're sure to be the talk of your dinner party. What's more, the pots are safe to use in the oven, under the broiler, and even in the freezer, with no risk of cracking.
The customer reviews speak for themselves here. "I bought this for my partner for Christmas and she's been making delicious tiny dishes ever since. French Onion Soup. Creme Brûlée. Tiny puddings," said one fan. "They're very pretty. They heat up well. And they have a perfect single serving." Others mention using the pots for chips and dips, or even making a batch of garlic confit.
7. Signature Spoon Rest
It might not be top of your Le Creuset wishlist, but the Signature Spoon Rest is absolutely worth considering. This product is, as the name would suggest, intended for resting spoons and other cooking utensils on during cooking, to save countertops and tablecloths from mess. However, it also makes for a striking decorative addition to your kitchen.
In an interview with The Kitchn, fashion psychologist Jennifer Heinen described this product as "the emotional anchor" and "unsung host" of the kitchen, explaining that the spoon rest serves as an excellent conversation starter and an understated way to express your decor style. When a Redditor asked users to share their most-used Le Creuset items, the spoon rest was a top mention, with one customer saying they used the product two to three times daily. Comments on the Le Creuset website include "I never thought I'd love a spoon rest so much" and "I can't think of another product that has more value," and one person noted that the rest easily doubles as a saucer for Le Creuset's mugs.
8. Traditional Round Rice Pot
If you cook rice on the regular, investing in Le Creuset's Traditional Round Rice Pot is a decision you won't regret. This is another top recommendation on Reddit, and while it's sure to yield perfect rice, the pot is just as useful for other dishes like sauces, oatmeal, or small-batch chilis. You can even use it as a small deep fryer. Like the other enameled cast-iron cookware in Le Creuset's diverse product range, the Traditional Round Rice Pot boasts exceptional heat retention while being light, durable, and easy to clean. It's 2.25-quart size can accommodate up to 8 cups of cooked rice, but it's great for cooking smaller portions, too.
This pot comes with a ceramic inner lid, which prevents the cooking liquid from boiling over, while the fitted cast iron lid keeps evaporation to a minimum. This creates beautifully tender, fluffy grains, whether you're cooking rice, barley, quinoa, or farro. Reviews for this product are resoundingly positive, with comments like "literally perfect rice every time!" and "best rice we ever, ever made!" being commonplace on the Le Creuset website. Others have highlighted the pot's long-lasting nature, noting that it still looks and performs like it's brand new even after several years of use.
9. Vancouver Pinch Bowls
Le Creuset's charming Vancouver Pinch Bowls are a fantastic option for those looking to liven up their crockery collection. They come in sets of six, including a classic, brightly colored set, a more subtle, pastel-hued assortment, and an elegant, plain white version. You can use them for measuring out ingredients, storing seasonings, or serving dips, toppings, and snacks. Either way, they'll certainly look the part on your table or countertop.
These bowls are a brilliant investment, and a firm favorite for many. In a Reddit discussion, one owner of the bowls praised their versatility. "They're so functional but elegant enough for serving too ... highly recommend these little guys," they said. Elsewhere, the enthusiasm was matched. "I got the pinch bowls and i cant stop staring at how darling they are," said a happy Redditor. These would undoubtedly go down well as a gift, but we highly recommend treating yourself to a set if you're after a more affordable way to bring a splash of Le Creuset's signature color into your home.
Methodology
To compile this list of Le Creuset's most beloved items, we sifted through online discussions and reviews and picked products that consistently receive excellent feedback from customers. Reddit proved to be a particularly useful source, as was the review section on the official Le Creuset website.
Each product in this lineup wins points for its versatility, durability, and ease of use. Plus, we have no doubt that these pieces will look stunning in your kitchen.