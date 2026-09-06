The Regional Lunch Counter Dish Ready For A Comeback

Some of the most memorable dishes you'll ever find are regional specialties that rarely travel beyond the little, out-of-the-way diners where they originated. Many of these dishes fall out of favor before the rest of us ever get a chance to enjoy them. One dish that deserves a comeback for a wider crowd is chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes.

There are so many popular lunch dishes you don't see anymore that deserve a second look. In Northern Indiana especially, chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes was a classic dish you could find at diners or on grandma's table. It was exactly what it sounds like. Chunks of chicken are cooked in a thickened gravy and served with thick egg noodles over mashed potatoes. As with any dish, you can make it from scratch with chicken breast and homemade egg noodles. For a quicker meal, you could use canned chicken and store-bought noodles.

As beef continue to rise, chicken dishes remain more affordable. Chicken sandwiches and fried chicken are diner staples, while rotisserie and barbecue chicken offer other familiar options. Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes gives diners something different while offering a twist on the familiar appeal of mashed potatoes, gravy, and chicken. Mashed potatoes, noodles, and a simple roux-thickened gravy are all relatively easy to make. It's the perfect dish for a diner.