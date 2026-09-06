The Historic Root Beer In-N-Out Used To Serve In The 1950s

The only thing better than biting into a nice, juicy burger is following that up with a big sip of something cold and bubbly. And if you're getting your fast food fix at In-N-Out, you have a whole range of carbonated drinks with which to wash your food down. For example, the quintessential American favorite: root beer. While today you'll find Barq's on their menu, the 1950s were a different time. In this decade, In-N-Out introduced root beer to its customers for the first time. The historic beer that made the cut at the time was Hires, a brand that's all but disappeared from the market today.

The original In-N-Out was a very small restaurant that opened in 1948, when Harry Snyder turned a tiny, 100-square-foot space into California's first drive-through hamburger stand. A decade later, in 1958, In-N-Out stopped selling drinks in bottles, introducing soda fountains in its five outlets instead. According to the In-N-Out website, it sold 12-ounce cups of soda for just 10 cents. Guests could choose from one of three options: Pepsi Cola, Nesbitt Orange, and Hires Root Beer.

Hires, of course, was the original American root beer, the first one ever to be made and sold commercially, by chemist Charles Elmer Hires in 1876. While it isn't very clear when exactly In-N-Out switched from Hires to Barq's, what we do know is that the OG root beer brand enjoyed unparalleled success for over a century and only started disappearing off the shelves after a series of suboptimal mergers and acquisitions.