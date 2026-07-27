7 Forgotten Sodas From The '60s That Deserve A Revival

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If you're a soda fan, you might have noticed that lately, the category has taken a turn into the world of functional ingredients and nutrition. Better-for-you products, many of which claim to promote gut health, dominate the modern soda category. But of course, there is always room for the classics, like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Fanta.

Just like most things, the soda industry is dominated by trends. But the reality is that not every drink will make it, and some will end up forgotten, unopened, and gathering dust in the basement. Maybe this will happen to some of the functional soda brands of the moment — it's too soon to say. If they do, they'll have company.

Here, we take a look at some of the forgotten sodas from the 1960s that many Boomers miss drinking and believe deserve a revival. Some believe this so wholeheartedly that they have even gotten tattoos of their most beloved sodas or go out of their way to buy the rights to their favorite drink.