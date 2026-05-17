6 Sodas Boomers Miss Drinking

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If you've currently got a can of Coca-Cola chilling in your fridge right now, you're far from alone. The beverage is, unsurprisingly, the most popular soda in the country. And it's been that way for some time. The drink first hit the market in the late 1880s, and to be frank, people haven't stopped drinking it (and its successors, like Diet Coke and Cherry Coke) since. But not every soda brand can be Coca-Cola.

Many sodas have been and gone over the years. In the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, for example, when many Boomers were children, teens, or young adults, the choice of soda available looked pretty different in many ways. Sure, Coca-Cola was around, but there were also several now-discontinued brands of root beer, diet soda, and orange sodas that people loved. We scanned social media to find the sodas that Boomers really miss from their youth, and you can find the results of our investigation below.