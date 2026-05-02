The Top Soda Brand In The US, According To Sales

Everyone has a favorite soda. Some of us are ride-or-die Pepsi devotees, while others swear by Dr. Pepper. But can you guess the one drink that Americans actually reach for the most — the one drink that the vast majority considers their go-to can? If your answer is Coca-Cola... you'd be right.

According to a report by Beverage Digest (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution), Coca-Cola owned 18.5% of the U.S. market share for carbonated sodas in 2025 and maintained the top spot despite seeing a 5.3% decline in sales volume that year.

The numbers don't lie: Roughly 60% of American consumers report a preference for drinking Coke when polled.Coca-Cola's dominance is ironclad — backed by a billion-dollar, nearly omnipresent distribution network and riding on decades of aggressive marketing that's made people think "Coke" when you say "soda," regardless of all the alternative sodas on the market. Speaking of, let's dig into how the competitors fared in this analysis of soda sales in 2025.