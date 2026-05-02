The Top Soda Brand In The US, According To Sales
Everyone has a favorite soda. Some of us are ride-or-die Pepsi devotees, while others swear by Dr. Pepper. But can you guess the one drink that Americans actually reach for the most — the one drink that the vast majority considers their go-to can? If your answer is Coca-Cola... you'd be right.
According to a report by Beverage Digest (via the Atlanta Journal Constitution), Coca-Cola owned 18.5% of the U.S. market share for carbonated sodas in 2025 and maintained the top spot despite seeing a 5.3% decline in sales volume that year.
The numbers don't lie: Roughly 60% of American consumers report a preference for drinking Coke when polled.Coca-Cola's dominance is ironclad — backed by a billion-dollar, nearly omnipresent distribution network and riding on decades of aggressive marketing that's made people think "Coke" when you say "soda," regardless of all the alternative sodas on the market. Speaking of, let's dig into how the competitors fared in this analysis of soda sales in 2025.
How other sodas stack up against Coke
While Coca-Cola has settled into its place at the top year after year, the rest of the field has been all over the place. In 2025, Pepsi climbed back to third place after sliding to fourth the year before. Diet Coke sat in fourth, while Sprite took a tumble to fifth with a 3% sales volume drop from 2024 to 2025.
But here's the thing: Despite the Coca-Cola Company having a stranglehold on the industry with three out of five most-popular brands as part of its portfolio, the entire soda industry hasn't been doing well lately. People are drinking less soda as they become more conscious of their own health, so sales have been slipping slowly but surely year after year. Coca-Cola has been course-correcting for this, of course, by releasing products like Simply Pop prebiotic soda, but even that hasn't been smooth sailing.
Still, Americans aren't going to ditch our love affair with sugary sodas anytime soon despite the health alarms. And as long as that's the case, it sure seems like Coca-Cola will be the first choice for most of us whenever we need a cold, fizzy cola.