The Forgotten '60s Soda That Led To The Creation Of Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke have spent more than 60 years as the reigning heavyweights of the sugar-free cola aisle, trading market share back and forth while nearly every other diet soda fell by the wayside. But Diet Pepsi wasn't built from scratch. It grew out of a soda called Patio, a drink most people today have never tasted, or even heard of.

Pepsi rolled out Patio Cola in 1963 as its first real attempt at a diet soft drink, with flavors well beyond the standard cola, like root beer and tropical fruits, along with oddities like ginger ale and tonic water. The marketing aimed almost entirely at women: Debbie Drake fronted a series of ads linking the drink to diet and exercise. Pepsi tested the campaign in Greenville, South Carolina, the same city that had already shown Diet Rite could turn a diet cola into a real seller.

Fans of Mad Men may recognize the name: Patio was a Sterling Cooper client in the show's third season, right down to a pitch meeting gone wrong over a Bye Bye Birdie-inspired ad.