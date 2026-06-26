Lemon-Lime Soda Once Contained This Illicit Substance Before The US Banned It

To simplify the name and remove the reference to lithium, Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda was renamed 7Up in 1936. The market for lithiated sodas was certainly not limited to Grigg's products. Other notable options included B1, Wake Up, Heads Up, and Cheer Up, names that potentially shine a light on how the 7Up name came to be.

Alongside claims that lithinated sodas put some extra pep in your step, another primary claim was that they were effective hangover cures. This gave rise to the existence of lithiated beer, perhaps as a preventative promise of a clear head the next day. Lithiated mineral water was also available, providing an option for those who didn't drink alcohol or sodas. In 1948, lithiated soft drinks became illegal, and all lithiated drinks had to be reformulated. Today, lithium is only available as a prescription medication through a licensed healthcare provider and is used to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, as well as other mental health disorders.

Another famous example of a popular soda with medicinal origins is Coca-Cola, which, in early formulations, featured caffeine from the African kola nut and the stimulating effects of coca leaf, the plant source of cocaine. While Coca-Cola denies the beverage ever contained cocaine, the inclusion of coca leaf lives on in its name.