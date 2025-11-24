Coca-Cola Wasn't Initially Made For Leisurely Sipping — It Actually Has Medicinal Origins

With slogans that have included "Taste the Feeling" and "Things Go Better with Coke," it's hard to imagine that Coca-Cola was ever intended for anything other than a refreshing treat. But over its 100-year plus history, both the marketing and ingredients have evolved significantly.

Coca-Cola was the invention of Dr. John S. Pemberton of Atlanta, who had a particular interest creating his own medicines, often combining them with flavorful drinks. Faced with the introduction of prohibition in the state, and battling his own morphine addiction, he created a tonic containing coca leaf and kola nuts that would revitalize and stimulate without the need for alcohol. Pemberton released the first iteration of Coca-Cola in 1886 as a syrup to be mixed manually at soda fountains.

While he did proclaim that it was both refreshing and delicious, it was marketed as something of a cure-all. Advertisements spoke of its ability to treat everything from neuralgia to headaches and melancholy, and going so far as to call it a brain tonic and intellectual beverage.

At the time, the health benefits of both carbonated water and coca leaf were widely promoted by doctors, so Pemberton's claims didn't seem as farfetched as they might have today. Despite this, the shift away from medicinal tonic to soft drink came quite soon after Pemberton sold his patent to Asa Griggs Candler in 1889. The final push towards its positioning as pure refreshment followed a lawsuit in 1911, in which Coca-Cola was ordered to reduce the levels of caffeine in the drink.