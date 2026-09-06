For A More Flavorful Big Fish Sandwich At Burger King, Order It French Style

"Have it your way" isn't just a slogan — it's an entire ordering ethos at Burger King. In other words, when you're at the popular fast-food chain, don't hold back from customizing your burger, fries, and drinks to your liking. While most customizations are fairly simple, like elevating your Burger King Whopper with a different sauce, others require a little more know-how, like the Burger King ordering hacks that transform menu items in the U.S. into international delicacies. That includes BK's Big Fish Sandwich.

We've already highlighted how to order Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich Norwegian-style. But what if you want to order it how it's made at locations in France? The French Big Fish Sandwich comes with a crispy fish filet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Big King Sauce on a sesame seed bun, while the U.S. version comes with pickles, lettuce, and tartar sauce on a soft, plain bun.

To make your Big Fish Sandwich French-style, ditch the pickles and add a slice of American cheese and tomato, and trade the tartar sauce for another condiment (more on that soon). And while there's no option to swap in a sesame seed bun when you order online or through the app, you can request it at the drive-thru or in person at the restaurant. These upgrades cost around $1 all said and done, raising the price from around $7.29 to $8.38, depending on your BK location.