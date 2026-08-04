The smallest change can have a major impact when it comes to sandwich recipes. Burger King may use the same panko-breaded Alaska pollock fillet and toasted potato bun to build its Big Fish Sandwich, but the toppings can vary by country. While American Burger Kings are serving up Big Fish Sandwiches with tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles, with options to customize further by adding cheese and bacon to orders, the Norwegians take a simpler approach. At Burger King locations across the country, an order of the Fish King strips the toppings down to just mayo and crisp lettuce sandwiched on that same panko-breaded pollock and potato bun base. Though the substitutions are slight, the eating experience is noticeably different, particularly for those who aren't fans of pickles or tartar sauce.

The pared-down recipe lacks the tangy bite that Americans experience, yet without the briny pickles, the creaminess of the mayo and the texture of the fish can step forward. In a place like Norway, where seafood exports generate over $8.5 billion for the country in just half a year, according to Seafood Source, seafood is a matter of national pride. Even the way the item is advertised on the menu, a copy which loosely translates to "Eating fish a few times a week makes you smarter," suggests the simple sandwich is something to be proud of.