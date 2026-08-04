Change Up Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich By Ordering It Norwegian Style
The smallest change can have a major impact when it comes to sandwich recipes. Burger King may use the same panko-breaded Alaska pollock fillet and toasted potato bun to build its Big Fish Sandwich, but the toppings can vary by country. While American Burger Kings are serving up Big Fish Sandwiches with tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles, with options to customize further by adding cheese and bacon to orders, the Norwegians take a simpler approach. At Burger King locations across the country, an order of the Fish King strips the toppings down to just mayo and crisp lettuce sandwiched on that same panko-breaded pollock and potato bun base. Though the substitutions are slight, the eating experience is noticeably different, particularly for those who aren't fans of pickles or tartar sauce.
The pared-down recipe lacks the tangy bite that Americans experience, yet without the briny pickles, the creaminess of the mayo and the texture of the fish can step forward. In a place like Norway, where seafood exports generate over $8.5 billion for the country in just half a year, according to Seafood Source, seafood is a matter of national pride. Even the way the item is advertised on the menu, a copy which loosely translates to "Eating fish a few times a week makes you smarter," suggests the simple sandwich is something to be proud of.
Embracing geographic proclivities
For world travelers, Burger King isn't the only brand that builds fish sandwiches differently in different countries. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish looks different in Norway and France, with the Filet-O-Fish turned into a heartier sandwich known as the Fish McFeast in the Scandinavia, with added cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, tomato, and lettuce built on the same Alaskan pollock patty used in the American Filet-O-Fish. A French-style Filet-O-Fish drops the cheese and replaces tartar sauce with mayo, and Belgians have their own take on the order, serving a McFish sans cheese and swapping tartar sauce for ketchup.
With so many variations on one sandwich, even standardized menus take on regional quirks. The menu offerings make a case that even when traveling overseas, familiar destinations can provide novel experiences. If getting on a plane isn't in the cards, however, you can borrow inspiration from some of these international recipes and make adjustments to your next order placed stateside.