Transform A Classic Burger King Whopper With Just One Simple Addition

Customizing your Whopper has long been the cornerstone of how Burger King advertises its signature hamburger. The "Have It Your Way" slogan was first used in 1974 and debuted alongside the jingle that promised, "Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, special orders don't upset us." Special orders don't need to be complex; sometimes even a simple tweak can elevate a classic to a whole new level. For my money, when it comes to crafting a better Whopper, the key is in the sauce. Ketchup and mayo are fine, and BBQ sauce has its place, but Burger King Zesty sauce has been slept on in terms of how it can improve a burger, and it's well worth trying.

Burger King's Zesty sauce is usually offered as a dip for onion rings. Many fans feel that Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce is a close match for Burger King Zesty sauce. While the exact recipe Burger King uses isn't known, most dupes are made from horseradish, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and lemon. The packet ingredients list the basic elements of all of those components, so that's a reasonable guess. The end result is a creamy, slightly sweet and tangy sauce with a spicy horseradish kick. It works well with onion rings, but I think it works much better on a Whopper.

The subtle sweetness and acidity in the sauce are enhanced by the ketchup and pickles on the burger, and that helps tie everything together. You get a balance of flavors plus the contrasting textures of the creamy sauce, crisp vegetables, juicy tomato, firm beef patty, and soft bun. It's one simple upgrade that fully expands the tastes and textures of a Whopper to make it so much more delicious and satisfying.