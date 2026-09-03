What To Buy At Costco Before Your Next Barbecue
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There's truly nothing better than a summer barbecue. Chilling in your backyard, flipping burgers, and eating tons of delicious food is a great way to end the season. But if you feel like your barbecue inventory is running a little low and you don't have much inspiration for what to cook, there are plenty of grilling must-haves from Costco. From helpful accessories and tools to fresh and frozen food items, the wholesale store has so many bulk products to feed your entire family or friends at your end-of-summer bash.
Whether you want the best Costco steaks for grilling or Kirkland Signature items fit for summer cookouts, here are nine items we highly recommend purchasing for your next barbecue. Not only are they affordable, but they're also high-quality and come highly recommended from Costco members and reviewers online. So the next time you're out of aluminum foil trays for juicy ribs or mac and cheese, charcoal briquettes to fire up the grill, or barbecue sauce and seasonings, turn to this list to find everything you need.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Eco-Foil Half Size Deep Steam Table Pan, 30-Count
You can't have a barbecue without the right dishware, and these disposable pans from Costco do just the trick. They're portable, keep meals hot, and are deep enough to hold a lot of food. "Love these foil pans. They are very sturdy. I use them for freezer meals that I deliver to a family. They transport well, easy to just pop in the oven, and makes clean up a breeze," one Costco member said on the website.
Purchase a 30-Count of Eco-Foil Half Size Deep Steam Table Pan for $14.49.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak
Many Costco members shout out Kirkland Signature's Flank Steak as one of the best cuts for grilling. No matter how you like to cook it, it's typically tender, juicy, and absorbs marinade really well. Plus, it comes with enough to feed everyone at the cookout. "We've been buying Flank Steaks from Costco for years. We Sous Vide them at 131F for a few hours, then throw them on a super hot grill to char one side," one Redditor said.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak for $59.93 per package.
Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks, 28-Count
A barbecue wouldn't be complete without hot dogs. Pick up this 28-count of Hebrew National at Costco, and you'll have plenty for your upcoming grill sesh. Costco members say these all-beef hot dogs are flavorful, have the perfect texture and flavor, and are always fresh and high-quality. Plus, they're affordable. "Hebrew National hot dogs are a great price at Costco; we pick them up every time we're having a cookout," one Redditor said.
Purchase the Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks for $14.99.
Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets, 18 lbs, 2 ct
Your barbecue's designated grillmasters will appreciate having a stockpile of these Kingsford briquettes on hand. Their high burning point helps food cook quickly and thoroughly, while their versatility makes them suitable for both smoking and grilling. They also produce less ash than standard briquettes, making cleanup a little easier. "I've used Kingsford Professional in my kettle and WSM, and compared to standard briquettes it was my experience that it burned longer and produced far less ash," one Redditor said.
Purchase the Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets, 18 lbs, 2 ct for $27.49.
Kinder's Organic Signature Grill Variety Pack
Prepping for a cookout doesn't just involve the big stuff. It's also about the details, which include the sauces, spices, and rubs you use. Kinders is well-known among barbecue fanatics, but this variety pack helps first-timers try a bit of everything. For $30, you'll get Original Barbecue and Sweet & Tangy Dipping Sauce, along with four unique, vibrant seasonings. Customers especially love the Buttery Steakhouse Blend, with some saying it's good on everything.
Purchase the Kinder's Organic Signature Grill Variety Pack for $30.63.
Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets
Hoping for more wood-fired flavors on your meat? Pick up these hardwood pellets and add them to your pellet grill or smoker to enhance your barbecue's flavor. Despite being Kirkland brand, customers think they're as good as other premium name-brand pellets. One customer claimed these pellets burn consistently on their Yoder YS1500 grill and smoker, no matter if they're smoking meat overnight or ribs within a few hours.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets for $20.99
Winco 9-Inch Non-Slip Locking Tongs, Stainless Steel, 4-count
Spatulas are one thing, but what about a tool for turning over ribs, brisket, or even ears of corn? For that, you'll need tongs. These non-slip, locking tongs can grab foods of all shapes and sizes, and they're easy to clean. Costco members say they're a great value, especially considering the high-quality silicone and stainless steel construction. "They are perfect for all cooking applications, never retain smells, and are easy to use with a nice grip," one member said.
Purchase the Winco 9-Inch Non-Slip Locking Tongs, Stainless Steel, 4-count for $11.99.
Scrub Daddy BBQDaddy Steam Cleaning Grill Brush
The worst part about a barbecue? The clean-up. Grills are notoriously difficult to clean, but this BBQ Daddy grill scrubber makes the job easy. Steam clean your grates with the bristle-free brush, which you can use while the grill's still hot, preferably around 300 degrees. "Just make sure you dunk it in a bucket of water before cleaning your grill," one Redditor recommended.
Purchase the ScrubDaddy BBQ Daddy Steam Cleaning Grill Brush for $22.69.
Kirkland Signature Premium Pork Loin Backribs
Last but not least: ribs. Costco sells a few different varieties, but these pork loin back ribs are particularly popular. Many Redditors consider them a barbecue and grilling essential. Some even say the membrane is already removed at certain locations, making the prep and cooking process even easier. Marinate them in tangy barbecue sauce or try one of these 29 rib recipes that'll be the highlight of dinner. And as a bonus, they contain no artificial ingredients.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Premium Pork Loin Backribs for $34.61.