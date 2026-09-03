What To Buy At Costco Before Your Next Barbecue

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There's truly nothing better than a summer barbecue. Chilling in your backyard, flipping burgers, and eating tons of delicious food is a great way to end the season. But if you feel like your barbecue inventory is running a little low and you don't have much inspiration for what to cook, there are plenty of grilling must-haves from Costco. From helpful accessories and tools to fresh and frozen food items, the wholesale store has so many bulk products to feed your entire family or friends at your end-of-summer bash.

Whether you want the best Costco steaks for grilling or Kirkland Signature items fit for summer cookouts, here are nine items we highly recommend purchasing for your next barbecue. Not only are they affordable, but they're also high-quality and come highly recommended from Costco members and reviewers online. So the next time you're out of aluminum foil trays for juicy ribs or mac and cheese, charcoal briquettes to fire up the grill, or barbecue sauce and seasonings, turn to this list to find everything you need.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.