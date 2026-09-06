What's The Actual Difference Between Quartz And Quartzite Countertops?

One problem with quartzite is that the slabs with the "quartzite" name sticker sitting in some showrooms aren't always what they claim to be. Dealers passing off marble or dolomitic marble as the real thing has gotten common enough that the Natural Stone Institute put together two tests to sniff out impostors — both take about 15 minutes, and you don't need a geology degree to run either one.

Test one is the glass test. Ask the dealer if you can try it on a sample — any reasonable dealer will let you. Take a rough or broken edge of the slab and press it against a glass tile. Real quartzite bites in, leaving a scratch and a gritty grinding sound. Marble and dolomitic marble just slide across the glass, sometimes leaving behind a powdery smear that wipes away with ease. Test two involves a drop of lemon juice or vinegar on a clean patch of the slab. Let the droplet sit for 15 minutes, then wipe clean. Quartzite shrugs it off completely, but marble — due to its softness — will tell on itself with a dull, etched spot.

Do note that there's currently no way to tell what is genuine quartzite and what's fake from the appearance of the slab. Two stones can look completely alike, but behave differently when the acid or the scratch tests are involved. So if a dealer hesitates to let you run either test on a small piece, take that as your answer before you sign anything.