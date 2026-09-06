One Thing Makes A Trip To Blue Bell's Ice Cream Parlors Worthwhile
Fans of Blue Bell ice cream have raved about the texture and taste of the frozen treats, voicing their preferences on social forums when it comes to their favorite flavors. "Oatmeal Cream Pie is legit," wrote one fan on Reddit, while others have waxed poetic about Blue Bell's Cookie Cake, Cookie Two Step, and Cookies 'n Cream. "A&W Root Beer is my favorite," chimed in another on Facebook. With production facilities in both Texas and Alabama, those local to the area and visitors passing through have a special kind of access to sampling unique flavors. Inside the brand's on-site ice cream parlors, Blue Bell delights visitors with not only fan-favorite ice cream flavors, but also options that can only be sampled in-house.
It might be easier to find pints from the well-known ice cream brand in stores, but Blue Bell's ice cream parlors dish out small-batch flavors that may never reach distribution. Some of the flavors that have been spotted include the now discontinued Krazy Kookie Dough, Salted Caramel Truffle, and Mocha Almond Fudge. "It's well worth a visit and the ice cream is brilliant," gushed a visitor on Instagram. Not only does the experience of visiting the premises in person delight guests, but the rotating list of options is also appealing.
An ice cream with a story
Blue Bell has been a freezer staple for generations and dates back to 1907 when a group of businessmen formed the Brenham Creamery Company and began to make butter from the extra cream supplied by local farmers. In time, the creamery began to churn ice cream that was delivered by horse and wagon. In 1930, the name Blue Bell Creameries was adopted. Though butter was also made and distributed by the initiative, the group decided in 1958 to focus fully on its ice cream operations.
At company headquarters in Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell's ice cream parlor remains an attraction alongside an observation deck, visitor center, and country store. Visitors have gushed that generous scoops of ice cream can be purchased at an affordable price of $1 per scoop. In addition to trying never-before-seen flavors, frozen snacks and bottled water are also for sale. The parlor is open Monday through Friday. In Sylacauga, Alabama, the ice cream parlor and country store also welcome visitors on the same weekday schedule. After sampling Blue Bell's ice creams, the country stores offer an assortment of souvenirs and gifts to take home for ice cream lovers to remember the experience.