Blue Bell Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor, But You'll Have To Act Fast

Before peak ice cream season comes to a close, Blue Bell is bringing back a beloved flavor for a limited time. As of August 2026, the brand's Homemade in the Shade ice cream has returned to stores across America. This simple yet delightful treat combines one of Blue Bell's most popular ice cream flavors – Homemade Vanilla — with generous swirls of chocolate fudge.

Blue Bell's Homemade in the Shade is now available in both pint and half-gallon tubs. The company hasn't specified when this limited run will end, so interested customers should vamoose to the freezer aisle ASAP, especially since longtime fans are eager to get their hands on it. "Thank you for bringing this one back! Gonna stock up!" wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Other Blue Bell customers on social media believe Homemade in the Shade is the all-time best flavor, with one Facebook user writing, "It's amazing. So simple but so delicious." Another user commented, "I love this ice cream!!! The fact [that] you use Homemade Vanilla is KEY!!! Chocolate is better with real vanilla flavor!" It's no wonder why this treat is a fan favorite, as Blue Bell's inspiration came from customers who told the brand that they loved pairing its Homemade Vanilla flavor with chocolate sauce. Head to any store where Blue Bell is sold to try this frozen delight before it vanishes again.