Blue Bell Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor, But You'll Have To Act Fast
Before peak ice cream season comes to a close, Blue Bell is bringing back a beloved flavor for a limited time. As of August 2026, the brand's Homemade in the Shade ice cream has returned to stores across America. This simple yet delightful treat combines one of Blue Bell's most popular ice cream flavors – Homemade Vanilla — with generous swirls of chocolate fudge.
Blue Bell's Homemade in the Shade is now available in both pint and half-gallon tubs. The company hasn't specified when this limited run will end, so interested customers should vamoose to the freezer aisle ASAP, especially since longtime fans are eager to get their hands on it. "Thank you for bringing this one back! Gonna stock up!" wrote one commenter on Instagram.
Other Blue Bell customers on social media believe Homemade in the Shade is the all-time best flavor, with one Facebook user writing, "It's amazing. So simple but so delicious." Another user commented, "I love this ice cream!!! The fact [that] you use Homemade Vanilla is KEY!!! Chocolate is better with real vanilla flavor!" It's no wonder why this treat is a fan favorite, as Blue Bell's inspiration came from customers who told the brand that they loved pairing its Homemade Vanilla flavor with chocolate sauce. Head to any store where Blue Bell is sold to try this frozen delight before it vanishes again.
Blue Bell's Homemade in the Shade is one of many exciting flavors for 2026
Blue Bell's Homemade in the Shade flavor originally debuted in 2011, but just four years later, in 2015, it joined the ranks of discontinued Blue Bell ice cream flavors. While the brand brought it back for a limited time in 2025 due to a high number of customer requests, anyone who missed it last year is lucky to have a second chance now. The flavor will not only please fans of Homemade Vanilla, but it's also a great alternative to Blue Bell's popular Tin Roof ice cream – a similar flavor to Homemade in the Shade that also includes peanuts. Customers with a peanut aversion will enjoy this returning favorite much more.
Homemade in the Shade isn't the only exciting flavor that Blue Bell has put on shelves in 2026. To celebrate America's 250th birthday this past July Fourth, Blue Bell brought back a fan-favorite flavor that hadn't been seen for nearly 10 years: Red, White & Blue Bell. The company has also dropped brand-new flavors like Chocolate Lava Cake, Black Raspberry Fudge, and Brookie À La Mode. Chocolate seems to be a running theme, which may bode well for another rare flavor that fans are begging to taste again: Cookie Cake, a sweet cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and chocolate and vanilla icing. Since Cookie Cake also returned for a short time in 2025, we can only hope that Blue Bell will bring it back again as well.