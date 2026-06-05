Blue Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor That Hasn't Been Seen For Nearly 10 Years
July Fourth of 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making this year's birthday bash for America a huge one. No celebration is complete without delicious food, and plenty of companies are marking the occasion with patriotic snacks, drinks, and other festive treats, including Blue Bell. On June 4, the famed ice cream brand brought back its Red, White & Blue Bell flavor, a fan-favorite that hasn't been seen in nine years.
Red, White & Blue Bell combines strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry ice creams with chunks of real strawberries and blueberries. Every scoop sports a mix of classy pastel hues reminiscent of the American flag while offering a refreshingly fruity flavor that's perfect for a cookout on a warm day. For a limited time, Blue Bell is selling this fan-favorite treat in half-gallon containers with a special patriotic design. Blue Bell has not said how long the flavor will be on shelves.
Considering Blue Bell has been a beloved freezer staple for generations, it's no wonder that so many of the brand's flavors have come and gone over the years — and Red, White & Blue Bell was sorely missed. "Thank you for bringing back my favorite summer ice cream!!!" said one commenter on a Facebook post by Blue Bell. Another user cheered, "After years of begging, it's coming back!" With such strong enthusiasm, shoppers who want to nab this special flavor before the Fourth should head to stores soon.
A history of the Red, White & Blue Bell flavor (and how to serve it this July Fourth)
It makes sense that Blue Bell would bring back a nearly decade-old flavor right as America itself hits a milestone age. Red, White & Blue Bell ice cream debuted in 2014 and was last offered in 2017. An Instagram post by Blue Bell from the same year is flooded with comments asking when the flavor will return (with many users outright begging for it). One user even wrote, "Bring this back for the 250th anniversary of America," making the timing of the flavor's return feel particularly fitting.
Reviews for this returning flavor reveal why it is so cherished. Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla is already one of the best Blue Bell ice cream flavors, and the addition of blueberry ice cream makes the flavors complement each other well, reviewers say. The chunks of real berries are also a huge plus, especially when paired with other desserts.
Red, White & Blue Bell ice cream can be easily spiffed up for an extra special July Fourth treat. Scoop it atop a festive Fourth of July pie, or add patriotic-looking toppings like extra berries, maraschino cherries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, or red, white, and blue sprinkles. You can even serve this ice cream alongside our American flag "slice and reveal" cake for a truly stunning celebration.