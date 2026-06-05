Blue Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Flavor That Hasn't Been Seen For Nearly 10 Years

July Fourth of 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, making this year's birthday bash for America a huge one. No celebration is complete without delicious food, and plenty of companies are marking the occasion with patriotic snacks, drinks, and other festive treats, including Blue Bell. On June 4, the famed ice cream brand brought back its Red, White & Blue Bell flavor, a fan-favorite that hasn't been seen in nine years.

Red, White & Blue Bell combines strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry ice creams with chunks of real strawberries and blueberries. Every scoop sports a mix of classy pastel hues reminiscent of the American flag while offering a refreshingly fruity flavor that's perfect for a cookout on a warm day. For a limited time, Blue Bell is selling this fan-favorite treat in half-gallon containers with a special patriotic design. Blue Bell has not said how long the flavor will be on shelves.

Considering Blue Bell has been a beloved freezer staple for generations, it's no wonder that so many of the brand's flavors have come and gone over the years — and Red, White & Blue Bell was sorely missed. "Thank you for bringing back my favorite summer ice cream!!!" said one commenter on a Facebook post by Blue Bell. Another user cheered, "After years of begging, it's coming back!" With such strong enthusiasm, shoppers who want to nab this special flavor before the Fourth should head to stores soon.