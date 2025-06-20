Aluminum Foil Is The Secret To A Festive 4th Of July Pie

For many bakers, there's nothing more exciting about a holiday than the festive-themed desserts that come with it. Colorful shortbread Christmas cookies, rich Valentine's Day brownies, classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pies, and Halloween candy treats. Then, of course, there's all of the American pride that comes with the 4th of July. Red, white, and blue cookies, star-spangled cakes, cupcakes covered in confetti — all you really need for a festive 4th of July dessert, though, is pie crust, fruit, sugar, and some aluminum foil.

You may have already seen a flag pie before, but making them can be a little messy. Two colors of fruit are usually used, like dark blackberries or blueberries and bright strawberries, raspberries, or cherries. However, the fruits can sometimes meld together during baking, ruining the distinctive look. The secret to avoiding this is to use aluminum foil to divide the filling during assembly.

Once your pie crust is ready to go, all you need to do is fold up a sheet of foil to create a thick strip. You want it to be a couple of inches wide so that it's taller than the level of filling and long enough to touch both sides of the dish, but you don't need to be too specific on measurements. Lightly press the thin edge of the strip into the crust wherever you want to separate the colors. Spoon in the fruit around the foil and, once it's settled, remove the strip. Then, move on to decorating.