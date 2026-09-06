This Single Barrel Bourbon Stands Toe-To-Toe With Blanton's While Being 90% Cheaper

There are so many different brands of bourbon flooding shelves nowadays, and while it's nice to have a choice, it can make things overwhelming. You'll find plenty of phenomenal options available in the higher-end range, like Blanton's, a top-shelf single barrel with collectible stopper caps. But there are also many beloved sips available for much less, like Benchmark Single Barrel, an expert pick that costs a fraction of the price.

Benchmark Single Barrel is a favorite of Tasting Table — so much so that it's featured as a top pick in our roundup of 12 bourbon bottles that rival Blanton's. The list is full of great options, but at $25 per bottle, Benchmark offers the steepest savings when stacked up against Blanton's, which can come with a $300 price tag, depending on the edition. It's not a direct swap, but it's from the same distillery, Buffalo Trace, and there are enough similarities to sense this at the first sip.

Where the bourbons differ is depth. That's no surprise given the price difference, but Benchmark does have that same sweet, honey-tinted palate. The orchard fruits are there, as well as the smoothness. In fact, our expert thinks Benchmark is a better intro bourbon as it provides a quality sip at a much more affordable price. It can be enjoyed neat or mixed without guilt, and you won't feel bad about making it your go-to.