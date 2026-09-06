This Single Barrel Bourbon Stands Toe-To-Toe With Blanton's While Being 90% Cheaper
There are so many different brands of bourbon flooding shelves nowadays, and while it's nice to have a choice, it can make things overwhelming. You'll find plenty of phenomenal options available in the higher-end range, like Blanton's, a top-shelf single barrel with collectible stopper caps. But there are also many beloved sips available for much less, like Benchmark Single Barrel, an expert pick that costs a fraction of the price.
Benchmark Single Barrel is a favorite of Tasting Table — so much so that it's featured as a top pick in our roundup of 12 bourbon bottles that rival Blanton's. The list is full of great options, but at $25 per bottle, Benchmark offers the steepest savings when stacked up against Blanton's, which can come with a $300 price tag, depending on the edition. It's not a direct swap, but it's from the same distillery, Buffalo Trace, and there are enough similarities to sense this at the first sip.
Where the bourbons differ is depth. That's no surprise given the price difference, but Benchmark does have that same sweet, honey-tinted palate. The orchard fruits are there, as well as the smoothness. In fact, our expert thinks Benchmark is a better intro bourbon as it provides a quality sip at a much more affordable price. It can be enjoyed neat or mixed without guilt, and you won't feel bad about making it your go-to.
How Benchmark Single Barrel compares to Blanton's
Buffalo Trace carefully selects the barrels it uses for the Benchmark Single Barrel, which is bottled at 95 proof. Like Blanton's, it has oak and warm spices on the nose, along with notes of caramel and citrus. Blanton's has a medium finish and a medium body, but if you're new to bourbon, you may actually enjoy the easy finish and thinner mouthfeel of Benchmark Single Barrel.
Online reviewers seem to agree that while it isn't exactly Blanton's, it's a pretty good sub-in for the price. "This Benchmark Single Barrel is an easy sipper that's very affordable and although it won't wow you with anything, the flavors it does provide are solid for the price you're paying," wrote one Reddit reviewer. "If you want something flavorful that won't break the budget, you can't really go wrong here." Another said, "Buffalo Trace is closer to Blanton's than this Benchmark was to Buffalo Trace. However, it's still a decent pour that I do enjoy."
Here are some other great bourbons for beginners, as well as a few expert tips for drinking it. If you're a more experienced drinker, we also have a bottle guide for Blanton's. It might be worth trying it if you can afford it, but Benchmark is an excellent $25 everyday bottle to have on hand as well. It probably won't spark the same excitement, though you really can't argue with the quality delivered for the price.