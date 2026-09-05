Consumer Reports' Best Dishwasher Under $1,000 Isn't Whirlpool Or LG
If you're on the market for a new dishwasher, your instinct may be to look at the most well-known name brands for the cheapest options and best quality. However, a recent Consumer Reports review on the five best dishwashers under $1,000 or less suggests that the greatest bang for your buck isn't necessarily Whirlpool or LG. Instead, two Bosch brand dishwasher models scored highest in the ranking, taking into consideration factors like price, reliability, and energy efficiency. Specifically, the Bosch 300 Series SHE53C85N ranked highest on the review, receiving a score of 81 points out of 100 for its washing performance, quiet operation, and overall energy efficiency (which could be a major win when prioritizing sustainability in your kitchen remodel).
While the dishwasher did technically come in under $1,000, the Bosch 300 SHE53C85N model had a slightly higher price tag ranging from $999 to $1099 (though all dishwasher prices in the review can vary). However, following just behind was the Bosch 300 Series SHE3ADF5N, which received a score of 79 points and came in at a lower cost of $585 (at Lowe's). Overall, the review suggests that either Bosch brand dishwasher is a solid choice for a good price, citing the 300 Series SHE3ADF5N as a less expensive option that "washes dishes just as well and is even more energy-efficient."
How other dishwasher brands stacked up
Specifically, when it comes to dishwashers for under $1,000, Bosch and LG brands rank high compared to others that make the cut for the best dishwasher brands out there. For instance, the Consumer Report review's third-ranking LG LDNFC33LS, which received a score of 78, also came in at a relatively affordable price of $549. The LG dishwasher was noted for being "excellent at both washing and drying dishes." Drying was something the top ranking Bosch 300 Series dishwashers did fall short on, displaying some moisture on items after cleaning.
So, if slightly wet dishes out of the dishwasher bother you, you might be better off with one of the LG models listed. Kitchen items are a significant investment, even at a good price. Typically, you can actually get quite a bit when you pay $1,000 for a dishwasher. But take the time to review what factors are most important to you, such as energy efficiency, indicator lights, and delayed-start functions. If you are looking for a combination of reliability and cost, Consumer Reports indicated that either Bosch dishwasher could be for you, writing that "if you're looking for a reliable dishwasher, it's hard to beat a Bosch."