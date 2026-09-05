America's Most Popular Sandwich So Far In 2026 Outshines Burgers And Cheesesteaks

Apparently, Americans have pretty humble tastes when it comes to sandwiches. They don't need elaborate cheesesteaks, double-patty burgers, or even the best BBQ sandwiches in the U.S. Sometimes, all it takes is bread, butter, and cheese. According to YouGov's second-quarter 2026 data, the unassuming grilled cheese ranks as America's most popular sandwich, beating out the usual suspects.

It's worth noting that YouGov's ranking is technically a ranking of American dishes, rather than an exclusive ranking of classic American sandwiches, in which we gave the Fluffernutter our number one spot. Nevertheless, the grilled cheese's position is notable because it's competing against other beloved foods, such as hamburgers and French fries, that have also become essential components of American restaurant culture.

So what gives this extremely simple sammie such broad appeal? Well, for starters, it's difficult to mess up a good grilled cheese. The basic formula only requires a few inexpensive ingredients, and there's plenty of room for customization and creativity. White bread and American cheese are obviously the classic combo, while our ultimate grilled cheese recipe calls for Gruyère, cheddar, chives, and sourdough bread. Of course, some cheeses melt much better than others, depending on how their fat content, moisture, and age work together.

Speaking of melty cheese, the contrast of textures is another reason people go gaga for grilled cheese. A properly made grilled cheese has crispy, buttery bread on the outside and melted, ooey-gooey cheese on the inside. For even better results and even browning, use mayonnaise instead of butter.