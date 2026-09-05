America's Most Popular Sandwich So Far In 2026 Outshines Burgers And Cheesesteaks
Apparently, Americans have pretty humble tastes when it comes to sandwiches. They don't need elaborate cheesesteaks, double-patty burgers, or even the best BBQ sandwiches in the U.S. Sometimes, all it takes is bread, butter, and cheese. According to YouGov's second-quarter 2026 data, the unassuming grilled cheese ranks as America's most popular sandwich, beating out the usual suspects.
It's worth noting that YouGov's ranking is technically a ranking of American dishes, rather than an exclusive ranking of classic American sandwiches, in which we gave the Fluffernutter our number one spot. Nevertheless, the grilled cheese's position is notable because it's competing against other beloved foods, such as hamburgers and French fries, that have also become essential components of American restaurant culture.
So what gives this extremely simple sammie such broad appeal? Well, for starters, it's difficult to mess up a good grilled cheese. The basic formula only requires a few inexpensive ingredients, and there's plenty of room for customization and creativity. White bread and American cheese are obviously the classic combo, while our ultimate grilled cheese recipe calls for Gruyère, cheddar, chives, and sourdough bread. Of course, some cheeses melt much better than others, depending on how their fat content, moisture, and age work together.
Speaking of melty cheese, the contrast of textures is another reason people go gaga for grilled cheese. A properly made grilled cheese has crispy, buttery bread on the outside and melted, ooey-gooey cheese on the inside. For even better results and even browning, use mayonnaise instead of butter.
Grilled cheese sandwiches are both nostalgic and versatile
We also can't underestimate the power of nostalgia. For many Americans, grilled cheese is associated with childhood lunches, quick dinners, and the classic pairing of the sandwich with a can of good ol' Campbell's tomato soup. With no experience necessary, many a latchkey kid in the '80s and '90s learned to make this makeshift meal while their parents worked late. The history of the iconic pairing actually goes back to WWII and earlier, where the cheap, inexpensive meal was often served in military mess halls and school cafeterias.
The sandwich's versatility also makes it a winner in people's kitchens. You can whip one up in minutes, adapt it to whatever happens to be in the refrigerator, or turn it into an elaborate culinary masterpiece. Add tomato slices for acidity, bacon for smoky decadence, or a layer of this onion jam recipe for a sweet and savory kick. With such simple ingredients in your toolkit, you can go hog wild with accoutrements, or keep it as basic as you like. That's perhaps the strongest argument for its popularity: The sandwich occupies a uniquely democratic place in American food culture — no fancy equipment, foods, or even a recipe is needed.
That said, if you want to leave your kitchen, there's one major fast food chain still serving a grilled cheese and tomato combo, and that's Panera. Wherever and however you like to get your grilled cheese on, just know you'll be in good company with the rest of your fellow Americans.