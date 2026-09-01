The Only Major Fast Food Chain Still Serving Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup As A Combo
A gooey grilled cheese sandwich plus a savory tomato soup make a truly a dynamic duo. While preparing your own at home can be satisfying, seeking out a fast food option makes it even easier to enjoy. There are a number of chains that serve both grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, but only Panera appears to offer this specific comfort food combo currently.
As part of its You Pick Two menu, diners can have their choice between either a cup of soup or mac and cheese, a half salad, and a half sandwich. To create this iconic pairing, simply order a cup of creamy tomato soup and a half grilled cheese sandwich. The Panera menu advertises its new recipe for tomato soup, which includes tomatoes, fresh cream, red pepper, and oregano, finished off with a topping of croutons made from croissants. Its grilled cheese is made with sliced American cheese housed in Panera's classic white loaf.
Though some Panera customers have advised against ordering the grilled cheese sandwich, others tout the combo as a reliable value meal. One Redditor shares, "I know it's basic but Panera revamped their menu and their tomato soup with the half grilled cheese really hits." Another Reddit comment mentions, "Panera does a great job."
The tomato soup in Panera's classic combo consistently delivers
Soup isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of fast food. Regardless, there are a number of fast food soups available with some variance in quality. Despite the popularity of grilled cheese and tomato soup as a combo, it's interesting that Panera is the remaining major chain that has this on its menu.
Panera fans may be divided about its grilled cheese sandwich, but many note that its tomato soup remains on point. One Reddit user shares a picture of their own homemade meal inspired by the fast food chain's version of the combo using freshly baked bread. A commenter replies, "Panera is the pinnacle of all soups of which we must strive to mimic!" Should you choose to try this combo at home, there are a number of ways to improve upon the Panera offering.
For example, if you're not a fan of grilled cheese, there are other robust sandwiches that pair with tomato soup. This includes a BLT and pesto panini. Take a cue from the fast food chain and make your own croissant croutons to top off your soup, whether store-bought or made from scratch at home. You can also change up the cheese slices from American to cheddar or a more unique variety. However you choose to enjoy your meal, it will surely comfort.