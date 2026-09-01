The Only Major Fast Food Chain Still Serving Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup As A Combo

A gooey grilled cheese sandwich plus a savory tomato soup make a truly a dynamic duo. While preparing your own at home can be satisfying, seeking out a fast food option makes it even easier to enjoy. There are a number of chains that serve both grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, but only Panera appears to offer this specific comfort food combo currently.

As part of its You Pick Two menu, diners can have their choice between either a cup of soup or mac and cheese, a half salad, and a half sandwich. To create this iconic pairing, simply order a cup of creamy tomato soup and a half grilled cheese sandwich. The Panera menu advertises its new recipe for tomato soup, which includes tomatoes, fresh cream, red pepper, and oregano, finished off with a topping of croutons made from croissants. Its grilled cheese is made with sliced American cheese housed in Panera's classic white loaf.

Though some Panera customers have advised against ordering the grilled cheese sandwich, others tout the combo as a reliable value meal. One Redditor shares, "I know it's basic but Panera revamped their menu and their tomato soup with the half grilled cheese really hits." Another Reddit comment mentions, "Panera does a great job."