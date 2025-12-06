Not A Fan Of Grilled Cheese? Here Are 2 Other Robust Sandwiches That Pair With Tomato Soup

Tomato soup certainly deserves a culinary spotlight on its own merit, if only for being warm, thick, tasty, comforting, and nutritious. But it becomes a dynamic duo when paired with a common comfort-food sidekick: the melty, crispy, triangular-cut grilled cheese sandwich. In our search for the absolute best side dishes to eat with tomato soup, several paring options arose from award-winning chef and restaurateur Laurent Tourondel. They include two robust sandwiches that place grilled cheese on the sidelines, at least occasionally. There's room for all 18 of Tourondel's suggestions, but these two may tuck next to your tomato soup bowl fairly often now: a BLT or a pesto panini. Both are a bit more complex than a simple grilled cheese, but they're nonetheless easy to create.

There's no dissin' a grilled cheese in general, as it graces many a plate with its unadorned simplicity — and the iconic pairing does have some undeniable history. But must tomato soup be monogamous in the long-term grilled-cheese relationship it's enjoyed for years on end? Let's dare to say no, that perhaps grilled cheese can share the love with some equally deserving sandwiches. Here's a closer look at the two potential plate-mates and what they bring to the table.