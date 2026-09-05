Have It More Your Way: Burger King Beats McDonald's With These Menu Options

Burger King and McDonald's are two of the biggest fast food burger chains in the world. And while they both offer an extensive range of burgers and sandwiches, there are also many notable differences between McDonald's and Burger King. And one of the biggest differences is in the side dish department, which gives Burger King a major leg up on McDonald's. Where McDonald's only offers french fries and apple slices to accompany burgers or sandwiches, Burger King has a much more extensive side menu that includes french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, cheesy fries, tater tots, chicken fries, and chicken nuggets, not to mention limited-time sides like the jalapeno cheddar bites.

McDonald's fries are pretty iconic and one of our all-time favorites, beating Burger King in our ranking of fast food french fries. But Burger King's variety of sides is far more advantageous because it allows customers a more diverse dining experience. Plus, Burger King has various deals that offer customers multiple sides for a low price. For example, if you can't decide between fries and onion rings, you can go "have-sies" and get an order of half fries, half onion rings. Burger King also has a snack box on the sides menu that comes with a mix of crispy nuggets, onion rings, potato tots, and a dessert pie (in various flavors). In addition to more sides, Burger King also has a more diverse burger menu so customers can mix and match for a different meal every day of the week.