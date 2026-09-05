Have It More Your Way: Burger King Beats McDonald's With These Menu Options
Burger King and McDonald's are two of the biggest fast food burger chains in the world. And while they both offer an extensive range of burgers and sandwiches, there are also many notable differences between McDonald's and Burger King. And one of the biggest differences is in the side dish department, which gives Burger King a major leg up on McDonald's. Where McDonald's only offers french fries and apple slices to accompany burgers or sandwiches, Burger King has a much more extensive side menu that includes french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, cheesy fries, tater tots, chicken fries, and chicken nuggets, not to mention limited-time sides like the jalapeno cheddar bites.
McDonald's fries are pretty iconic and one of our all-time favorites, beating Burger King in our ranking of fast food french fries. But Burger King's variety of sides is far more advantageous because it allows customers a more diverse dining experience. Plus, Burger King has various deals that offer customers multiple sides for a low price. For example, if you can't decide between fries and onion rings, you can go "have-sies" and get an order of half fries, half onion rings. Burger King also has a snack box on the sides menu that comes with a mix of crispy nuggets, onion rings, potato tots, and a dessert pie (in various flavors). In addition to more sides, Burger King also has a more diverse burger menu so customers can mix and match for a different meal every day of the week.
How to use Burger King's sides to upgrade your burger
Fries may be a classic pairing for burgers, but when we tried and ranked the Burger King sides, their fries were middle of the pack. We ranked mozzarella sticks and onion rings much higher — number one and three, respectively — and both of them actually make delicious burger toppings. Truly, onion rings are one of the best ways to upgrade your Whopper, as the caramelized sweetness of the onions combined with the crunchy fried coating are the perfect flavor complement to an umami-rich burger. And adding mozzarella sticks to a classic Whopper turns a regular burger into a decadent cheeseburger. One secret menu item at Burger King adds mozzarella sticks and the marinara sauce they come with to a regular chicken sandwich to make a chicken parm sandwich.
If you want to enjoy the sides on their own, Burger King has an equally diverse array of dipping sauces. Burger King's zesty sauce, a creamy, tangy blend of mayo, ketchup, mustard, and horseradish, would taste delicious with the sweet and savory onion rings, for one. As for any of the chicken sides, Buffalo sauce, honey mustard, and sweet & sour sauce are all great options. You can even blend sauces together for tasty and unique creations. For example, a mix of barbecue and zesty sauce would be a great burger condiment as well as a flavorful french fry, chicken fry, or onion ring dipping sauce.