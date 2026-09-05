Give Countertops More Space With One Simple Ikea Spice Rack Storage Hack

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Clearing up kitchen clutter isn't as simple as "cram everything in the cabinet and shut the door." Overstuffed cabinets can become unusable (or, at minimum, a constant annoyance) and make it tough to access the staple items home cooks reach for every day. With nowhere else to go, spice jars might get allocated to the kitchen countertops, which isn't ideal, either. Luckily, there's a storage solution to clean up kitchen clutter that's tailor-made for storing spices in style: Use the Ikea MOSSLANDA picture ledge as a spice rack.

At 21 ¾" long and 4 ¾" deep, this versatile $10 ledge can be mounted to any spare wall space without occupying too much room or appearing obtrusive. Hang it above the stovetop for quick access while cooking. Or, this compact little shelf could be mounted on the backsplash area between your countertops and upper cabinets. The raised front ledge helps keep spice jars safely held in place, so there's no need to worry about hanging it in high-traffic work areas. Accidental bumps won't make your spice jars fall.

Its white color and streamlined design help MOSSLANDA blend in seamlessly against white kitchen walls for a clean look. Plus, when it comes to literal cleaning, this shelf can be wiped down with a dry or slightly damp cloth to remove dust and any stray cooking splashes. All it takes to mount is a drill and a few screws. The exposed screwheads are covered by white caps (included with the product) for a "floating" impression.