What Employees Know About Dollar Tree That Most Shoppers Don't

Sometimes, if the stars are aligned, you might find a secret penny deal at Dollar Tree. Luck has to be on your side, though, because Dollar Tree doesn't ever announce publicly that it's selling products for just one cent, and you'll usually only find out when you get to the cashier. It often happens if an item has been discontinued or if it's no longer in season, and it can affect any item in the store, from freezer food to dog food to supplements.

But the joy of a penny deal is limited. After an item rings through as one cent, employees say they must then go and remove the rest of the stock from the floor. "Policy is that we are supposed to sell them," explained one Redditor in r/DollarTree. "Then after you as a customer leave the store, staff is supposed to find any remaining items and pull them from the sales floor."

According to some employees, though, policies vary. In fact, some workers say they have been told that they can sell all of the penny items (as long as they're not faulty) until the stock has gone. "At my store we try to make it as easy as possible to find them and we sell them," said another Redditor. "The company wants us to sell the penny items right now. [There have] been several emails about it."