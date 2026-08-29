6 Frequent Customer Complaints About Dollar Tree's Freezer Section

Dollar Tree has many good qualities. Every day, shoppers head to the discount store in droves, and while many are, of course, in search of bargains, others just enjoy the unique selection of goods the store has to offer. It is a treasure trove of hidden gems, that's for sure. But Dollar Tree, which has more than 9,000 locations across North America, isn't perfect. For some customers, the chain's freezer section is a sticking point.

We get it. When one of our reviewers scoured the frozen shelves, they found some of the items to be, let's say, questionable. While they thought eight items were worth buying, they declared that seven frozen food items were best left on the shelf (including "strangely foamy" dips and disintegrating nuggets).

Many customers, it seems, would agree with our reviewer. We pored through social media threads to find the frequent complaints that shoppers make about Dollar Tree's freezer section, and you can find the results below. Unless you have a penchant for freezer-burned, expired food, some of this might seriously put you off your next Dollar Tree trip.